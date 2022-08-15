Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:05 am
Rose Ayling-Ellis has unveiled the first Barbie doll with hearing aids (Mattel/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis has unveiled the first Barbie doll with hearing aids (Mattel/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has teamed up with Barbie to unveil their first doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.

The EastEnders actress, who won the dance competition in 2021, features in the Rose, Barbie & Friends campaign.

She is photographed alongside a cast of diverse models who reflect the new line of dolls, which includes the first Ken doll with vitiligo, one with a prosthetic limb and another with a wheelchair.

Rose Ayling-Ellis
Rose Ayling-Ellis said she was thrilled to see Barbie enabling kids to ’embrace their differences’ (Mattel)

Ayling-Ellis, who has been deaf since birth, said: “It’s so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.”

“When I was little, I would draw hearing aids on to my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I am thrilled that Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences.”

Mattel consulted with experts on the dolls in order to accurately portray the hearing aids.

Rose Ayling-Ellis
Ayling-Ellis was joined by a diverse cast of models for the campaign (Mattel/PA)

Educational audiologist Dr Jen Richardson said she was “honoured” to work on the line.

“It’s inspiring those who experience hard of hearing reflected in a doll,” she said.

Renee, a paraplegic model
Paraplegic wheelchair user Renee modelled with Ayling-Ellis for the campaign (Mattel)

“I’m beyond thrilled for my young patients to see and play with a doll who looks like them.”

Rosie Eggleston, participation manager at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said the charity is “delighted” the doll has come out and that it is a “really positive step towards inclusion”.

“She will give all children a much greater appreciation of the diversity of people around them and provide a window into the world of deafness,” she said.

“It will also mean a lot to those deaf children who wear hearing aids because they’ll see their own experiences reflected in a truly mainstream toy.

“This could really help them to be proud of their deafness, celebrate wearing hearing aids and have new opportunities to talk to their friends about what it’s really like to be deaf.”

The Barbie Fashionistas line is available in the UK from Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)
Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Milestone in hen harriers trial after record number of chicks released to wild
Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a young man in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police searching for alleged offenders on electric bikes after fatal stabbing
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has flagged changing road laws so cyclists have to abide by 20mph speed limits or face penalties (James Manning/PA)
Grant Shapps considering creating 20mph speed limits for cyclists
A headteachers’ union has expressed severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Action needed to ‘stop spiral of decline’ in English literature A-level
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’
Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021
Undated handout photo issued the Infected Blood Inquiry of a general view inside the room where the Infected Blood Inquiry will be held, at Fleetbank House in London. Issue date: Tuesday June 22, 2021.
Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)
Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…