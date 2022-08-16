Birth of endangered red panda cub a ‘symbol of hope’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Birth of endangered red panda cub a ‘symbol of hope’

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 11:48 am
The cub is currently named Little Red before it is old enough to have health checks (Paradise Wildlife Park)
The cub is currently named Little Red before it is old enough to have health checks (Paradise Wildlife Park)

The cub of an endangered red panda has been described as a “symbol of hope”.

Red panda Tilly, from Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, gave birth to a cub affectionally referred to as Little Red on July 16, and the “incredible” moment was captured by CCTV cameras at the zoo.

However, the moment was tinged with sadness as Tilly’s partner Nam Pang died in June from Addison’s disease, about a month before Little Red was brought into the world.

The animals met on an international breeding programme, with the zoo being part of the European Ex-Situ Breeding Programme, which aims to create a safety net for endangered species in the wild.

Little Red
Little Red was born in July (Paradise Wildlife Park)

The couple tried to conceive unsuccessfully over the past four years, with keepers noticing that Tilly began to nest two weeks after Nam Pang’s death.

Aaron Whitnall, the operations co-ordinator at the zoo, said the cub has become “a symbol of hope, after the tragic passing of Nam Pang, for his memory and legacy to live on is more than we ever expected”.

Little Red
The cub’s time at the zoo has been captured on CCTV (Paradise Wildlife Park)

He added: “The birth of Little Red creates a beautiful ending for a tragic, heartbreaking story that shocked the community in the month of June.”

Keepers are not yet able to establish the sex of Little Red but hope to do so around the six-month mark.

Tilly Red Panda
Keepers noticed mother Tilly had a small furry addition laying next to her in the nest box (Paradise Wildlife Park)

The animals won over fans from across the globe, who sent messages of support and love for Tilly.

Red pandas have been classed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, with less than 2,500 remaining in the wild.

They are highly threatened due to factors including deforestation and the illegal pet trade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)
Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Milestone in hen harriers trial after record number of chicks released to wild
Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a young man in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police searching for alleged offenders on electric bikes after fatal stabbing
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has flagged changing road laws so cyclists have to abide by 20mph speed limits or face penalties (James Manning/PA)
Grant Shapps considering creating 20mph speed limits for cyclists
A headteachers’ union has expressed severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Action needed to ‘stop spiral of decline’ in English literature A-level
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’
Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021
Undated handout photo issued the Infected Blood Inquiry of a general view inside the room where the Infected Blood Inquiry will be held, at Fleetbank House in London. Issue date: Tuesday June 22, 2021.
Infected blood scandal victims handed compensation after decades-long campaign
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)
Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…