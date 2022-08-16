Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 9:48 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 10:08 am
Kacey Boothe, who was fatally shot on Saturday in east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Kacey Boothe, who was fatally shot on Saturday in east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 25-year-old man gunned down in what is thought to be a targeted shooting has been named by police.

Kacey Boothe was shot in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and taken to hospital by car, where he died.

Police believe people at a party at a nearby community centre may have seen what happened and have urged witnesses to come forward.

A Twitter user told local MP Stella Creasy the event was a first birthday party.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “While we have not yet made any arrests, we are working tirelessly to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless act of violence.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the attack, including people who were attending a party at the community centre nearby.

“It is vital that anyone with information comes forward and speaks to us. What may seem like an insignificant detail could be the key that unlocks this case.

“I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takes and we are here to provide every support we can to those willing to help.

“If people do not want to talk to us directly, there is also the option of contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. They’re a separate organisation, they don’t ask for names and they can’t trace calls or IP addresses. Information provided to them is completely anonymous.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or to remain anonymous via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

