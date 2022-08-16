Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:02 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 1:50 pm
Police believe Owami Davis may still be in the area where she went missing in July (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police believe Owami Davis may still be in the area where she went missing in July (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A missing student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could be “in the local area and in need of help”, police have said.

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.

She was captured on CCTV wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.

Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Owami in the area after that point and police are scouring CCTV trying to verify whether the sightings were actually her.

Owami Davies missing
Owami Davies went missing on July 7 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

So far investigators have downloaded about 50,000 hours of CCTV and have viewed about 10,000 hours.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her.

“I would remind people that even though detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, this remains a missing person enquiry.

“We are obviously very concerned for the welfare of Owami and it is possible she is in the local area and in need of help.

“We have reports of someone of Owami’s description being seen in the Croydon area in the days after she was last seen on CCTV and we sincerely hope to find her safe and well.”

In the wake of her disappearance, Owami’s mother, Nicol Davies, made emotional appeals for help to find her daughter.

Nicol Davies, the mother of Owami Davies.
Owami’s mother Nicol Davies has made desperate appeals for help to find her daughter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Penney stressed that the 24-year-old or anyone who may be helping her is not in trouble.

He said: “We are only concerned for your welfare and want to make sure you are okay. You can contact us, or a charity like Missing People on 116 000 and just speak to let us know that you are okay.

“Owami, your family love you and are desperate for news, they would be overjoyed to hear you are safe.

“I would urge people to look at the photos of Owami and contact us if they have seen her or remember seeing her in the area.

“We have already had outstanding support from the local community, partners and businesses and we appreciate everyone who has contacted us or helped publicise the search for Owami.

“I know Owami’s family are grateful for all the help the public have given, please continue to help by calling police if you have any information. Your call could be the vital information that helps us find Owami safe and well.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance, and has brought in support from the National Crime Agency.

Five people arrested so far in relation to the inquiry have been released on bail.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8721 4622, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Giggs admits ‘love cheat’ reputation, but says he has never assaulted a woman
Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Steven Allen/PA)
Giggs jury told incidents like Dubai hotel row with girlfriend were ‘regular’
Police inspect the ground on the footpath between Balnacraig Avenue and Ballogie Avenue following a shooting on Monday in Dog Lane in Brent, north-west London (Andrew Quinn/PA)
Three injured in north-west London shooting
The scene of the blast in Galpin’s Road (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Residents evacuated after fatal gas blast to return home from Wednesday
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey
(Steven Allen/PA)
Giggs tells jury ‘infidelity’ reputation justified but he has never hit a woman
Police are appealing for information (PA)
Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Roads flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Stuntman Gary Connery, who parachuted into the London 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the Queen, has been jailed for pushing his partner down stairs (Geoff Caddick/PA)
London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)
Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years

More from Press and Journal

New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0