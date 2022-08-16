Feile sponsors come under pressure following pro-IRA chanting at Wolfe Tones gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Feile sponsors come under pressure following pro-IRA chanting at Wolfe Tones gig

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:36 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 2:46 pm
A man walks past a banner for Feile an Phobail, also known as the West Belfast Festival, in the Falls Park. (PA)
A man walks past a banner for Feile an Phobail, also known as the West Belfast Festival, in the Falls Park. (PA)

Organisations which fund Feile An Phobail have been challenged to state their position on an incident of pro-IRA chanting on the last night of the festival.

There were pro-IRA chants as the Wolfe Tones played their annual gig on Sunday evening.

The event saw the band lead thousands of spectators in the singing of the lyric, “Oh, ah, up the Ra” repeatedly.

Police have said they are aware of the mural of a burning police vehicle which was unveiled during Feile, but was not part of the festival.

Feile director Kevin Gamble described the Wolfe Tones as one of Ireland’s most famous musical bands, who have played to sold out audiences across Ireland, Britain, the US, and the world for the past 58 years.

He added that no public funding is received to pay for the Wolfe Tones concert.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly has called on all organisations who provide funding and sponsorship for Feile to voice their position on pro-IRA chants.

She also challenged Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, who is set to become First Minister if the Assembly is resurrected, to “show leadership”.

“The West Belfast Festival hosted a programme which was interspersed with raw sectarian hate. Repeated chants throughout the concerts about the Provisional IRA, led by the musicians on the stage, require leadership from all the festival funders,” she said.

“I will be writing to all known sponsors and partner organisations asking them to outrightly condemn the ‘up the Ra’ chants at the event and outline what action they have taken regarding their support for the festival.

“Public money cannot be used to fund an event which year after year spends hours glorifying the terrorism of the PIRA. Any organisation is entitled to apply for any grant but there are always conditions attached to funding.

“Central to many grant awards is a commitment to good relations. This festival has set good relations back decades for tens of thousands of teenagers. Rather than moving Northern Ireland forward, this festival is dragging us backwards.”

One of the funders of Feile, Tourism NI, said it is investigating the matter.

“Tourism NI is aware of social media coverage of events that took place as part of Feile an Phobail over the weekend and will be investigating this matter,” a spokesperson said.

“Tourism NI’s events funding offers are made on the basis of due regard for good relations.

“Our funding agreement clearly stipulates the responsibility of the event organiser to promote good relations and uphold Tourism NI’s reputation as a public body and a failure to do so may result in Tourism NI withdrawing all or part of our funding.”

A spokesperson for Translink said they support a range of events including Ulster in Bloom, Belfast Marathon, East Side Arts, Belfast Mela, IFA and GAA.

“As part of Translink’s support of Féile An Phobail we sponsored the recent Teddy Bears Picnic family event and hosted Music on Metro and Gigs on Glider activity, promoting wider use of public transport as a sustainable and cost-effective travel option. We will be seeking a meeting with the organisers to review this situation,” they said.

Coronavirus – Tue Aug 3, 2021
Kevin Gamble, organiser of the Feile an Phobail festival in Belfast (PA)

Mr Gamble said this year was the biggest yet, with around 100,000 people attending more than 350 events.

He pointed out that representatives from all communities were welcomed to various events, and said that no major internment bonfires took place in Belfast due to a dance music night put on by Feile to divert young people.

“The benefit of the absence of these unwanted bonfires on August 8 is significant, as well as the positive images emanating from the festival events showcasing Belfast in a positive light.

“There is also the considerable benefit to the city’s economy which the associated increase in visitor footfall and spending brings due to Feile,” he said.

