Roads flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 2:06 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 4:06 pm
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Roads in parts of the UK have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms sweep across the country for the second day running.

The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for England and Wales on Tuesday, warning of more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.

The weather warning will stay in place on Wednesday for southern England, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.

The Environment Agency has put out 19 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.

It comes amid an abrupt end to last week’s heatwave and follows weeks of little rain, which has caused drought and left land parched.

Authorities moved Yorkshire to official drought status on Tuesday, following parts of the South West, southern and central England and the East of England.

Experts said heavy rainfall runs off very dry land, creating surface water floods, and will not soak into the ground to relieve drought-hit areas.

Footage and photos shared to social media showed torrential rain and floodwater sweeping through towns across southern England and Wales, including Newquay in Cornwall, Bishop’s Tawton in Devon, Haywards Heath in West Sussex, Port Talbot in south-west Wales, and Bridport in Dorset.

One Twitter user shared a video of floodwater in Newquay, writing: “I’ve never seen rain like this. Our road is flooding #Newquay.”

Another Twitter user in Bishop’s Tawton, north Devon, said: “(F)lash flooding causing use of sandbags to prevent water in house, despite recent flood work by @EnvAgency urgent need for solutions.”

Elsewhere, the body of a teenage girl was found after emergency services were called to Crowswood Road in Stalybridge, west of Manchester, to reports of a person getting into difficulty in water on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Scotland has also seen travel disruption on rail networks and roads on Tuesday following heavy showers.

ScotRail warned passengers to expect delays on some routes, with some speed restrictions in place, while in Perth, Network Rail said it was dealing with flooding at the station.

Elsewhere, the body of a teenage girl was found after emergency services were called to Crowswood Road in Stalybridge, west of Manchester, to reports of a person getting into difficulty in water on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

