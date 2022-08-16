Three injured in north-west London shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three injured in north-west London shooting

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 5:18 pm
Police inspect the ground on the footpath between Balnacraig Avenue and Ballogie Avenue following a shooting on Monday in Dog Lane in Brent, north-west London (Andrew Quinn/PA)
Police inspect the ground on the footpath between Balnacraig Avenue and Ballogie Avenue following a shooting on Monday in Dog Lane in Brent, north-west London (Andrew Quinn/PA)

A man is in a serious condition in hospital and two other people were injured after they were shot in north-west London.

Police including armed officers were called to Dog Lane in Brent just after 7pm on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy suffered non-life changing injuries, a 21-year-old man has a potentially life-changing injury and the third victim, thought to be in his early 20s, is in a serious but stable condition.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects fled before officers arrived at the scene.

They gave the victims first aid before paramedics arrived.

Video footage taken by a member of the public on Monday showed emergency crews treating one of the victims as they lay on the ground wrapped in foil.

One onlooker said: “The shooting was elsewhere. The man staggered along the road and fell.

“I saw him lying on the ground with the police around him.”

A man who lives in the area told the PA news agency: “The first man was shot in the stomach and the other two ran away.

“The two running away were shot at. One of them was hit in the arm and the other in the leg.

“They kept running but fell once they got to the path.”

On Tuesday two police officers were seen going door-to-door on Dog Lane.

CCTV footage from a house on the street showed one of the victims as he walked from Brendon Avenue to Dog Lane shortly after 7pm on Monday.

The man, who was dressed in grey, was seen holding his stomach as he staggered outside M.C.’s Convenience Store before waving down a police van.

Two police officers then helped the man to the ground before attending to him as he lay down.

The officers attended to the man for several minutes before other officers and ambulance vehicles arrived.

One person who lives in the street said: “The gangs and the violence have been getting worse.

“Things used to only happen at night but now it’s happening earlier.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 6551/15AUG, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Last month there were three fatal shootings in the space of six days in London.

Then on Saturday Kacey Boothe, 25, was shot dead in Walthamstow, east London.

Detective Superintendent Tim Mustoe, Metropolitan Police lead for gun crime said: “We have tragically seen four people fatally shot in our city this summer and my heart goes out to each of their families and friends during this extremely difficult time.

“We are investigating every incident and criminal charges have already been brought in two cases so far.

“We will continue to work hard to achieve justice.

““Tackling violence is our top priority and our response to these incidents is strong.

“We have deployed extra officers in the small pockets of London where we’ve seen shootings take place.

“Officers are developing fast time intelligence and carrying out warrants to arrest those involved in gun crime.”

He said that between April and June this year the force seized 274 guns as well as working on long-term operations to tackle gun crime.

In the year to July 2018 there were 405 lethal barrelled discharges, the policing term for incidents where guns are fired, compared to 204 in the 12 months to July 2022.

Mr Mustoe continued: “Despite these tragic incidents shootings in London are at a historic low.

“Compared to the London picture five years ago there has been around a 50% reduction in shootings.

“There is always more to do and we will continue to work hard. “We know gun crime is closely linked to gangs, drugs markets and organised crime groups in London.

“The likelihood of being a victim of gun crime if you are not connected to these groups is low.”

