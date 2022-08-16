Giggs admits ‘love cheat’ reputation, but says he has never assaulted a woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Giggs admits ‘love cheat’ reputation, but says he has never assaulted a woman

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 5:58 pm
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Self-confessed “love cheat” Ryan Giggs has told a jury that he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships, but had never assaulted a woman.

The ex-Manchester United footballer made the frank admissions about his personal life as he gave evidence against allegations he headbutted ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, and was controlling and coercive during their relationship.

The 48-year-old chose to stand in the witness box and face the jury of seven women and eight men at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The former winger’s barrister Chris Daw QC, said: “To begin with, you are well known all over the world for two things.

“Firstly, you are known for your ability and career as a footballer.”

“Yes,” agreed Giggs.

Mr Daw added: “But you are also known for something else, you have a reputation for infidelity.  What the newspapers sometimes call a love cheat.”

Giggs said: “Yes.”

Mr Daw went on: “Is that reputation justified?”

Giggs replied: “Yes.”

Turning to the ex-Wales international’s romantic life, Mr Daw asked: “In the course of your relationships with women, up to and including Ms Greville, have you managed to be faithful to any of them?”

“No,” said Giggs.

The barrister asked: “If an attractive woman has shown you interest regardless of your marital status, are you able to resist?”

Giggs replied: “No.”

He agreed he was a “flirt by nature” and confirmed he had lied more than once to his ex-wife Stacey and PR executive Ms Greville about his infidelities.

Mr Daw next asked: “Have you ever physically assaulted a woman?”

“Never,” replied Giggs.

Mr Daw went on: “Either on November 1 2020 or on any other occasion?”

Giggs said: “No.”

Ryan Giggs court case
Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Steven Allen/PA)

Mr Daw then asked: “Have you ever set out to control or coerce a woman in any way or in the ways alleged by Ms Greville?”

Again, Giggs replied: “No.”

Mr Daw asked: “Did you make Kate Greville a slave to your every need and every demand as she described?”, and Giggs replied: “I did not.”

Giggs told jurors about his early football career, training with Manchester City before being spotted by Sir Alex Ferguson at the age of 13 and playing for the first team at Manchester United while he was still a teenager.

He spoke of meeting his now ex-wife at a barbecue when he was 18, how they started a relationship in his late 20s, moved to Worsley and had two children.

Giggs said he had a “very good” relationship with his children but, asked if he was faithful to his wife, Giggs replied: “No, I wasn’t.”

Around 2013-14, he first met Ms Greville while she was working for a PR firm employed to look after his businesses with Gary Neville.

“The first time I met Kate I was immediately attracted to her, I thought she was attractive, I thought she was intelligent, I thought she was funny,” he said.

The pair, who were both married, later swapped photos, including one of her in a cropped gym top.

“I had never seen her body before,” said Giggs. “It was the first time I knew she had abs. She was in good shape. I thought she looked hot.”

The pair had sex for the first time on the night before a planned photoshoot in London for Cafe Football.

Ms Greville was “unhappy” in her marriage and left her husband “no longer than six months” after she and Giggs first slept together.

Giggs said he continued to stay at his family home with then-wife Stacey and their two children as the affair carried on, but later moved out after the affair became public.

At the end of 2018, Ms Greville  was employed on a £100,000 yearly salary to work for Giggs and Neville’s company, GG Hospitality, and to promote their new Stock Exchange hotel and restaurant in Manchester city centre.

Earlier, jurors heard how, in a prepared statement, Giggs told police his “head clashed” with Ms Greville’s during a “scuffle” over a mobile phone – but the blow was “not deliberate”.

He said: “I did not consciously try to hit Kate at any time.”

Giggs was interviewed by detectives the day after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting Ms Greville and her sister during an the incident at the defendant’s home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

Jurors were told he provided officers with a handwritten prepared statement which began with the words “at this stage I feel very emotional about the incident”.

He went on: “It is correct that unfortunately Kate and I got into an argument which resulted in us having a tussle over my phone which she had taken.

“I accept that during the tussle she caught me in the face, causing bleeding to the lip and inner mouth.”

Later, he claimed that while in the utility room at the house there was a “scuffle”.

“Kate Greville grabbed his hand and a scuffle developed with her sister Emma ‘standing in close proximity’,” the statement given to police said.

Giggs said: “I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers (Kate).

“I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate.”

He added the couple had been together for four years and had had their “ups and downs”, but that the relationship was mainly “wonderful”.

In a prepared defence statement given to police and read in court, Giggs denied his behaviour towards Ms Greville was “in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described”.

He claimed it was Ms Greville who tried to “control our relationship”, including an incident when she was jealous of his “contact with other females”.

“She ordered me to message certain women with whom she incorrectly accused me of having an affair,” he said.

“She dictated the content of the messages and watched me while I sent them.

“I feel extremely distressed, hurt and emotional by the way this relationship is being painted to be.”

Giggs denies assaulting Kate Greville causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating of her sister, Emma Greville, 26, on November 1 2020.

He also denies controlling behaviour between August 2017 and November 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Steven Allen/PA)
Giggs jury told incidents like Dubai hotel row with girlfriend were ‘regular’
Police inspect the ground on the footpath between Balnacraig Avenue and Ballogie Avenue following a shooting on Monday in Dog Lane in Brent, north-west London (Andrew Quinn/PA)
Three injured in north-west London shooting
The scene of the blast in Galpin’s Road (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Residents evacuated after fatal gas blast to return home from Wednesday
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey
(Steven Allen/PA)
Giggs tells jury ‘infidelity’ reputation justified but he has never hit a woman
Police are appealing for information (PA)
Woman arrested after 58-year-old fatally stabbed in west London
A young boy with an umbrella walking through puddles on Bankside in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Roads flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Stuntman Gary Connery, who parachuted into the London 2012 opening ceremony dressed as the Queen, has been jailed for pushing his partner down stairs (Geoff Caddick/PA)
London 2012 ‘Queen’ stuntman jailed for pushing partner down stairs
Sex offender Gavin Wright has been jailed (PA)
Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years
The group demanded payment to prevent the release of internal documents (PA)
Staffordshire water company confirms cyber attack

More from Press and Journal

Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0
Aberdeen Mela will be returning for the first time in three years. Supplied by Aberdeen Mela.
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0