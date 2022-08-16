Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast across England and Wales

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

Torrential rain and thunderstorms could hit parts England and Wales, forecasters say.

After weeks of sweltering weather, which has caused drought and left land parched, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warning for Wednesday forecasts conditions in which “20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour”.

Communities in central, southern and eastern parts of England – and south-east Wales – could face flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.

They could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater may cause danger to life, the warning also adds.

It states: “Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Wednesday across central, southern and eastern parts of England and southeast Wales.

“20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 60 mm in less than three hours.

“A few spots could see more rainfall than this still, whilst hail and lightning may be additional hazards.”

The Environment Agency had issued 29 flood alerts by Tuesday night.

The heaviest downpours on Tuesday were at Spadeadam in Cumbria, with 25.4mm of rain, and in Trengwainton House, Cornwall, with 18.4mm, the Met Office said.

It came as authorities moved Yorkshire to official drought status on Tuesday, following parts of the South West, southern and central England and the East of England.

Footage and photos shared to social media showed torrential rain and floodwater sweeping through towns across southern England and Wales, including Newquay in Cornwall, Bishop’s Tawton in Devon, Haywards Heath in West Sussex, Port Talbot in south-west Wales, and Bridport in Dorset.

One Twitter user shared a video of floodwater in Newquay, writing: “I’ve never seen rain like this. Our road is flooding #Newquay.”

Another Twitter user in Bishop’s Tawton, north Devon, said: “(F)lash flooding causing use of sandbags to prevent water in house, despite recent flood work by @EnvAgency urgent need for solutions.”

ScotRail imposed speed restrictions on some routes on Tuesday, while in Perth, Network Rail said it dealt with flooding at the station.

Wednesday is the fourth day in a row of thunderstorm warnings in the UK and it leaves communities in areas like Sussex, Kent and Hampshire braced for possible heavy downpours.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said that “heavy thundery showers could develop in warm muggy air” and “there could be some high totals (of rainfall), particularly if you see some heavy thunderstorms come in one after another”.

People in northern regions should be able to enjoy a day that feels fresher, a little cooler and is mostly dry – with some sunny spells.

Mr Partridge said: “The ground has been so baked dry because of the heat and the lack of rain for a number of days.

“When the rain has come, it has been hitting ground that is completely dry and baked dry like concrete.

“It is running off than more traditionally. If there is some moisture in the ground, it is a lot easier for it to soak up the rain that hits it.

“We have probably a higher run-off rate for the rainfall than we would normally have.

“It is almost like all the fields have been tarmacked because the water has been running off them as there has been so little of it that has gone into the ground.”

