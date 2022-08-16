Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Determination of infected blood campaigner orphaned at just nine

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 12:04 am
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)
Lauren Palmer, who gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry (Joe Gammie/PA)

A woman whose parents died with HIV eight days apart has vowed to continue campaigning until all those affected by the infected blood scandal have been compensated.

Lauren Palmer was just nine when she was orphaned after her parents, Stephen and Barbara Palmer, died with HIV and Hepatitis C in August 1993.

Mr Palmer was a severe haemophiliac and received the blood clotting product Factor VIII in about 1979, unaware that it was contaminated.

He subsequently tested positive for HIV and went on to infect his wife after dismissing medical advice to wear a condom during sex.

Ms Palmer said the Government’s announcement on Wednesday of interim compensation for contaminated blood survivors and their partners was “a step forward”, but said there were many other families who were excluded from the payments.

The fiasco, which resulted in an estimated 2,400 deaths of patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s, was labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, with new cases of HIV and hepatitis being diagnosed decades later.

Infected Blood Inquiry
Lauren Palmer as a baby with her late mother Barbara (Family/PA)

Ms Palmer, a make-up artist currently studying for a forensic science degree in Bristol, said: “This was all so avoidable, and then people went to great lengths to conceal the problem and not tell patients how serious it was.

“Everything from the start was just wrong.

“I don’t feel anger (over the scandal), as such, because I don’t want it to eat me up.

“It’s more about getting that acknowledgment that everybody deserves.

“I am doing this because it feels like a duty. I don’t want them to get away with this.

“It’s been a long time getting to this stage. It (compensation) is a step in the right direction.

“There are still a lot of bereaved families excluded, so there is more work for us to do until those families are included.

“It’s about recognition.

“It’s just the enormity of it (the contamination), so many hundreds of people affected then and still today.

“I just want to do it and help get justice for everyone, not just myself.”

Ms Palmer, 39, said the death of her parents “was devastating”, as she was then separated from her half-brothers and sent to live with another family, enduring a miserable childhood.

“It didn’t feel real at the time,” she said.

“I think when you’re that age, you don’t understand or comprehend what’s going on.

“It didn’t hit me until a few years later.

“Everything in my life changed so dramatically, the upheaval was awful.

“I remember thinking nothing is going to be the same again.

“It was devastating.

“Factor VIII was supposed to prolong my father’s life, not take him and my mum prematurely.”

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, echoed Ms Palmer’s calls for compensation to all those who suffered, saying the “majority” of the bereaved are currently left with nothing.

Ms Burt said: ‘Finally, after nearly five decades the government has accepted it must pay compensation to those infected as a result of the contaminated blood scandal.

“This is a significant development.

“However, the majority of the bereaved, including parents and the children of those who died, will receive nothing.

“Steps must be taken now to set up a workable scheme which can deliver full compensation quickly and fairly to all those who suffered devastating loss because of this NHS treatment disaster.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 17 (PA)
What the papers say – August 17
Elon Musk said he was joking about want to buy Manchester United (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk clarifies ‘joke’ about buying Manchester United
Moderator: Concern is for Sir Salman himself, but also what he means in the world (PA)
Injured Salman Rushdie lecture host focused on author, his values and legacy
Elon Musk announces plans to buy Manchester United (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk announces ‘plan’ to buy Manchester United
Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)
Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Milestone in hen harriers trial after record number of chicks released to wild
Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a young man in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police searching for alleged offenders on electric bikes after fatal shooting
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has flagged changing road laws so cyclists have to abide by 20mph speed limits or face penalties (James Manning/PA)
Grant Shapps considering creating 20mph speed limits for cyclists
A headteachers’ union has expressed severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Action needed to ‘stop spiral of decline’ in English literature A-level
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’

More from Press and Journal

CR0036720 Premier Sports Cup - Fraserburgh (black/white) v Kilmarnock (blue) Picture of Sean Butcher celebrating after scoring to make it 1-2. Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/07/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host…
0
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife
2 October 2021. Grant Park, Grant Lane, Lossiemouth, Moray, Scotland, IV31 6JG. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Brora Rangers FC and Rothes FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes FC celebrate winning the Cup 2nd time
Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup…
0
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The trials of two men accused of two of the region's most notorious unsolved murders will be televised after the juries return their verdicts, the Press and Journal can reveal. Proceedings in the Brenda Page and Renee Macrae murder trials will be recorded for BBC Scotland's 'Murder Case' television series, the broadcaster has confirmed. And one of the court cases, the Brenda Page murder trial will also be made into a podcast or audio documentary series. Picture shows; Murdered Brenda Page (left) and Renee MacRae (right). N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised
Rory Downie will attempt to break the world record for most castles visited in a week by bicycle.
Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a…
0