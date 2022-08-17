Police searching for alleged offenders on electric bikes after fatal shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police searching for alleged offenders on electric bikes after fatal shooting

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 2:25 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 6:29 am
Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a young man in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a young man in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a young man in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said officers were called at 11.40pm to Lavrock Bank in inner-city Toxteth, where they found a seriously injured man believed to be in his early 20s with a gunshot to his upper body.

CPR was performed at the scene until an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police believe there were two offenders, both in dark clothing, who were seen driving away from the scene on electric bikes.

An investigation is underway and crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations, the force said in a statement.

Officers are also completing house-to-house inquiries and will be examining security footage to identify the offenders and establish the circumstances.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in its infancy and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify those responsible.

“I understand this will be shocking for the local community, but I would like to reassure them that we have increased patrols in the area and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

“If anyone has any information that would help us with our investigation, or who saw or heard anything suspicious before or after the incident I would encourage them to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask also ask that if anyone has CCTV, or ring doorbell, footage that could help us to get in touch urgently.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1259 of 16 August.

