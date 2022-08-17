Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 2:48 am
Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)
Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)

A multidisciplinary artist has said it is “really quite powerful” that he has teamed up with popular British institutions to celebrate his family’s Pakistani roots, during South Asian Heritage Month.

Osman Yousefzada has been working with the British Council and the V&A for the exhibit – What is Seen and What is Not – which responds to the 75th anniversary of Pakistan and explores themes of displacement, migration, and the climate crisis through a series of different artwork referred to as “interventions”, across different sites of the V&A.

The first intervention can be found in the Dome of the V&A and is of several large-scale textile banners of abstract figures in motion, with the second – a wooden structure, which has objects cast in glass, clay and wrapped in woven textile on it – in the museum’s sculpture galleries.

Wooden structure with clay objects on it
Osman Yousefzada’s second intervention (The British Council/PA)

The final intervention is in the John Madejeski Garden, which has been transformed into a space for “communal contemplation”, with a number of colourful charpai (a day bed found across South Asia) and mora stools, which visitors are encouraged to move around to reflect displacement, as well as a vessel which resembles a boat, which represents the fact that while Pakistan does not contribute to global emissions too much, the country has been affected by the effects of it.

Mr Yousefzada, who lives in London, told the PA news agency that being part of the exhibit is “really quite powerful” and that contemporary art is “quite beautiful” because of its ability to affect people in different ways.

“Contemporary art could probably be more obscure than other types of art. It becomes much more abstract in a way and I think the more abstract you make it, sometimes you can lose people and sometimes you take people with you,” he said.

“Some people may not know the meaning behind art, but I’ve seen kids in the boat, I’ve seen adults in the boat just sitting there and enjoying it and that’s quite beautiful.

“I think what’s really important is the history of these institutions and I think the ability for someone like me – a working class artist who comes from a particular background – to have conversations in settings like this is really quite powerful.”

Different objects outside
Artwork by Osman Yousefzada in the John Madejeski Garden at the V&A (The British Council/PA)

He added that through his art, he wanted to highlight the culture of Pakistan.

“The conversation I wanted to have about Pakistan is that you can’t deny everything that happened before 1947,” he said.

“You have a land which is one of the oldest civilizations known to mankind and those are really part of our histories and I wanted to drive that conversation forward.

“My dad said that if you ever forget your roots, you don’t really know who you are.”

He said that the first intervention was intended to represent Tarot cards and he thought it would be a “nice way to open the show”.

“You have these Tarot cards, like the same way when you migrate – you don’t really know what’s going to happen, what your life is going to be like and then you flip over a card and you don’t know whether you are going to be successful or not,” he said.

Posters hanging from a ceiling
Osman Yousefzada’s first intervention (The British Council/PA)

Skinder Hundal, director arts at the British Council, said: “This project is an embodiment of what the British Council and the High Commission of Pakistan are setting out to achieve with the New Perspectives Season- creating a bridge between cultures, challenging perceptions, and opening up new narratives and channels of discourse between contemporary societies in Pakistan and the UK.”

The free exhibit is open until September 25 from 10am-5.30pm, at the V&A in South Kensington, London, and more details can be found on this link: https://www.vam.ac.uk/event/o9GydwJBb2/osman-yousefzada-what-is-seen-and-what-is-not-2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 17 (PA)
What the papers say – August 17
Elon Musk said he was joking about want to buy Manchester United (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk clarifies ‘joke’ about buying Manchester United
Moderator: Concern is for Sir Salman himself, but also what he means in the world (PA)
Injured Salman Rushdie lecture host focused on author, his values and legacy
Elon Musk announces plans to buy Manchester United (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk announces ‘plan’ to buy Manchester United
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Milestone in hen harriers trial after record number of chicks released to wild
Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a young man in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police searching for alleged offenders on electric bikes after fatal shooting
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has flagged changing road laws so cyclists have to abide by 20mph speed limits or face penalties (James Manning/PA)
Grant Shapps considering creating 20mph speed limits for cyclists
A headteachers’ union has expressed severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Action needed to ‘stop spiral of decline’ in English literature A-level
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’
Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021

More from Press and Journal

CR0036720 Premier Sports Cup - Fraserburgh (black/white) v Kilmarnock (blue) Picture of Sean Butcher celebrating after scoring to make it 1-2. Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/07/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host…
0
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife
2 October 2021. Grant Park, Grant Lane, Lossiemouth, Moray, Scotland, IV31 6JG. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Brora Rangers FC and Rothes FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes FC celebrate winning the Cup 2nd time
Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup…
0
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The trials of two men accused of two of the region's most notorious unsolved murders will be televised after the juries return their verdicts, the Press and Journal can reveal. Proceedings in the Brenda Page and Renee Macrae murder trials will be recorded for BBC Scotland's 'Murder Case' television series, the broadcaster has confirmed. And one of the court cases, the Brenda Page murder trial will also be made into a podcast or audio documentary series. Picture shows; Murdered Brenda Page (left) and Renee MacRae (right). N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised
Rory Downie will attempt to break the world record for most castles visited in a week by bicycle.
Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a…
0