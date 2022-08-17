Elon Musk clarifies ‘joke’ about buying Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Elon Musk clarifies ‘joke’ about buying Manchester United

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 6:53 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 8:10 am
Elon Musk said he was joking about want to buy Manchester United (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk said he was joking about want to buy Manchester United (Alamy/PA)

Elon Musk has clarified he was joking after announcing on Twitter he would be buying Manchester United.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur flagged the purchase of the football club in a short tweet on Tuesday but later replied to a comment asking if he was serious about the move saying that it was a “long-running Twitter joke” and not true.

Musk, 51, tweeted to his 103 million followers: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!” and in a follow-up tweet posted: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

In his reply to a comment he wrote: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

The original post received almost 40,000 retweets and over 200,000 likes within a couple of hours.

It follows the Tesla founder’s ongoing lawsuit with Twitter after he backed out of a 44 billion dollar (£36.3 billion) deal to buy the social media platform.

Last week it was revealed that Musk had sold nearly seven billion US dollars (£5.8 billion) of shares in Tesla ahead of legal battle, which is scheduled for October.

United have been owned by the Florida-based Glazer family since 2005.

Their ownership has regularly come under fire from fans due to the debt, dividends and mismanagement that followed their controversial takeover.

The Glazers have also overseen a sharp decline in performances and results in recent years with the club currently bottom of the Premier League table after losing their first two matches of the season.

The record 20-time champions of England have not won a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13 and no kind of silverware for five years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 17 (PA)
What the papers say – August 17
Moderator: Concern is for Sir Salman himself, but also what he means in the world (PA)
Injured Salman Rushdie lecture host focused on author, his values and legacy
Elon Musk announces plans to buy Manchester United (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk announces ‘plan’ to buy Manchester United
Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)
Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Milestone in hen harriers trial after record number of chicks released to wild
Detectives are searching for two people on electric bikes as part of a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a young man in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police searching for alleged offenders on electric bikes after fatal shooting
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has flagged changing road laws so cyclists have to abide by 20mph speed limits or face penalties (James Manning/PA)
Grant Shapps considering creating 20mph speed limits for cyclists
A headteachers’ union has expressed severe concern about the continuing decline in English entries at A-level (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Action needed to ‘stop spiral of decline’ in English literature A-level
(PA)
Police officers who damage public trust ‘must face tougher sanctions’
Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021

More from Press and Journal

CR0036720 Premier Sports Cup - Fraserburgh (black/white) v Kilmarnock (blue) Picture of Sean Butcher celebrating after scoring to make it 1-2. Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/07/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Medals not trebles more important to Sean Butcher as Fraserburgh host…
0
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cake row caused teen to slash brother across forehead with knife
2 October 2021. Grant Park, Grant Lane, Lossiemouth, Moray, Scotland, IV31 6JG. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Brora Rangers FC and Rothes FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes FC celebrate winning the Cup 2nd time
Ross Jack hopes Rothes can rise to the occasion in North of Scotland Cup…
0
Matthew Cross in action for Scotland against the United Arab Emirates at Mannofield. Picture by Kath Flannery
Cricket: Scotland aim to finish Mannofield series on a high
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The trials of two men accused of two of the region's most notorious unsolved murders will be televised after the juries return their verdicts, the Press and Journal can reveal. Proceedings in the Brenda Page and Renee Macrae murder trials will be recorded for BBC Scotland's 'Murder Case' television series, the broadcaster has confirmed. And one of the court cases, the Brenda Page murder trial will also be made into a podcast or audio documentary series. Picture shows; Murdered Brenda Page (left) and Renee MacRae (right). N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Brenda Page and Renee MacRae murder trials to be televised
Rory Downie will attempt to break the world record for most castles visited in a week by bicycle.
Teenager peddles his way to new world record - one north-east castle at a…
0