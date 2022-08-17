Asylum seeker who fled ‘extreme’ sect embroiled in High Court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Asylum seeker who fled ‘extreme’ sect embroiled in High Court case

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 11:01 am
Mrs Justice Judd has outlined detail of the case in a ruling published online following private hearings (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mrs Justice Judd has outlined detail of the case in a ruling published online following private hearings (Aaron Chown/PA)

An asylum seeker who flew to Britain after fleeing an “extreme” religious sect, whose members include “influential and wealthy” people, is embroiled in High Court litigation.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London has been asked to make decisions relating to the care of the woman’s children.

Mrs Justice Judd has outlined detail of the case in a ruling published online following private hearings – and described it as “complex” and “utterly tragic”.

The judge indicated that a council in England had responsibilities for care of children involved and had asked her to consider the case.

She said nothing could be reported which might identify the woman, who is living at a secret location, or children – and she has not named the council involved.

The judge said the woman, her husband and children claimed asylum after arriving at Gatwick.

She said the family fled from a “religious sect” but gave no clue as to where in the world the sect was based.

Mrs Justice Judd described the sect as “extreme” and said she was told that if members tried to leave and were discovered, the “punishment was death”.

“This is no fanciful threat, for the parties know of individuals who have been murdered in this way,” said the judge in her ruling.

“In setting out these matters I make it clear I am relying not only upon the evidence of the parties themselves but also upon an expert report prepared by an organisation with knowledge of the sect.”

She added: “Individuals in the sect are controlled by elders, and have little freedom.

“Men and women have no choice as to who they will marry, and girls are married very young.

Woman flees sect
The family claimed asylum at Gatwick (Lewis Whyld/PA)

“Girls are forced to undergo genital mutilation under the age of 10.

“Women are completely subjugated to men and, according to (the woman), they are beaten when they do not meet the expectations of their husband or family.”

The judge went on: “The sect itself includes many influential and wealthy people, and men are encouraged to obtain good qualifications and jobs.”

She said the woman had left her husband, after arriving in England, and made allegations about him being violent and abusive.

The judge said she had made findings of fact relating to those allegations – and concluded that the man had been abusive and violent.

She indicated that she would consider issues relating to the children’s future care at a later stage.

