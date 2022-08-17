Fire under railway arches near London Bridge ‘severely disrupts’ train services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Fire under railway arches near London Bridge ‘severely disrupts’ train services

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 11:06 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:55 am
Firefighters at the scene in Union Street, Southwark (Victoria Jones/PA)
Firefighters at the scene in Union Street, Southwark (Victoria Jones/PA)

Train services have been disrupted and buildings evacuated due to a large fire causing “bursts of black smoke” under railway arches in central London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Union Street in Southwark on Wednesday morning, where the railway arch was completely alight, according to London Fire Brigade.

Train operator Southeastern said all routes through nearby London Bridge station were “severely disrupted”.

Local student Lauren Chopin lives two minutes’ walk from the fire and said she had to wear a mask in her apartment due to the fumes.

“There is a lot of smoke all through Union Street and neighbouring streets, there are many fire emergency services trying to put out the fire,” the 20-year-old told the PA news agency.

“It sometimes slows down and the smoke becomes whiter, only to be followed by another huge burst of black smoke… we have closed all doors and windows to limit the amount of smoke coming in.”

Hanushe Lala, from Streatham in south London, was evacuated from her workplace as a result of the smoke.

“I was in a meeting at around 9.44am, when the alarms started going off and everyone was looking around to find out if it was real. Then we all got told to leave the building,” the 24-year-old, who works in facilities management, told PA shortly after 10.30am.

“Everything has been cornered off and there’s thick, black smoke pouring out of the archway.

Southwark fire
Firefights at the scene in Union Street, Southwark (Victoria Jones/PA)

“All the buildings around us have been evacuated… around half an hour ago the place was swarming with people but now everyone is starting to move away because they’ve told us we won’t be let back in for a while because the fire is so bad and getting worse.”

London Fire Brigade station commander Wayne Johnson said from the scene: “The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated.”

The fire service said it had taken more than 33 emergency calls regarding the blaze, which it was first alerted to at 9.29am.

Train operator Southeastern wrote on Twitter: “Due to a fire next to the track between Waterloo East and London Bridge, services across all routes through London Bridge are severely disrupted.

“Trains are being diverted to other London terminals or terminated at alternative locations.”

Network Rail wrote on Twitter: “A fire broke out in an arch under (the) railway. London Fire Brigade are on site with multiple pumps and we have closed the railway until we can confirm it’s safe.”

It added: “We’re working with London Fire Brigade and we will need to inspect the railway once the fire out before we can reopen. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Bernie Ecclestone is due to appear in court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone faces fraud charge over trust for daughters, documents show
Firefighters rescued the sheep after it had been trapped for days (RSPCA/PA)
Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock
Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Giggs ‘called team meeting’ to tell family how to load dishwasher
Police continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry (PA)
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
Cows in a field near Turville Heath, Buckinghamshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Giggs enjoyed ‘rough’ sex life with ex who accuses him of assault, jury told
A man who was seen running from the scene of the stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran is being sought by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police
A man was stabbed to death in a side road near London’s Oxford Street (PA)
Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street
The number of vacancies at top UK universities is down on last week, one day ahead of A-level results (Chris Ison/PA)
Clearing vacancies down after ‘admin blip’ ahead of A-level results day
The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)
Nasa’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0