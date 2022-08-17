Infected blood scandal: ‘Another day of upset’ for victim’s son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Infected blood scandal: ‘Another day of upset’ for victim’s son

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 12:16 pm
(Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
(Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

A campaigner whose father died a result of infected blood has claimed he only found out that survivors and bereaved partners will receive interim Government compensation payments through media reports of “an embargoed press release”.

Thousands of survivors of the infected blood scandal will receive interim compensation payments of £100,000, the Government announced on Wednesday.

Bereaved spouses and partners registered on the scheme will also receive the payments.

But the parents and children of victims will not receive compensation as part of Wednesday’s announcement, drawing criticism from campaigners – although future payments have not been ruled out.

The scandal caused an estimated 2,400 deaths of patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jason Evans, whose father Jonathan died in 1993, will not receive any compensation as the child of a victim, BBC Breakfast was told.

He said it was a “big step forward for some but for the majority, another day of upset”.

He said: “I think the most important thing is the Government are held to account on that, because I saw the press release that they put out last night and it, in parts, reads very much like they are trying to convince the media and the public that these payments are going to all victims and families, when we know mostly that’s not the case.

“I also think there’s something to be said for the fact that this announcement was done by way of an embargoed press release – why aren’t victims and families finding out about these things first?”

Asked if he found out about the interim compensation through the media rather than direct contact, he added: “Absolutely, and that is the case for all victims and families finding out this news today.”

Michelle Tolley was infected with hepatitis C when she received blood transfusions after the birth of her child in 1987, but did not find out until 2015.

She told Sky News: “I would like to pay tribute to all of the victims contaminated by blood transfusion and bloods products who tragically, through no fault of their own, haven’t lived long enough to be here to hear about these interim payments.

“The next step is to include parents who lost their children, children who lost their parents, those whose medical records have been lost and for those infected post-1991.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse said on Tuesday: “Those affected by the infected blood scandal have suffered terribly over many years and that heart-breaking and unimaginable pain has been compounded by the financial uncertainty many have faced.

“These interim payments will start the process of securing that certainty. My priority is to get the money to those people as quickly as possible.

“Of course, no amount of money will compensate for the turmoil victims and their loved ones have faced, but I hope these payments help to show that we are on their side and will do everything in our power to support them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Bernie Ecclestone is due to appear in court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone faces fraud charge over trust for daughters, documents show
Firefighters rescued the sheep after it had been trapped for days (RSPCA/PA)
Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock
Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Giggs ‘called team meeting’ to tell family how to load dishwasher
Police continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry (PA)
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
Cows in a field near Turville Heath, Buckinghamshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Giggs enjoyed ‘rough’ sex life with ex who accuses him of assault, jury told
A man who was seen running from the scene of the stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran is being sought by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police
A man was stabbed to death in a side road near London’s Oxford Street (PA)
Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street
The number of vacancies at top UK universities is down on last week, one day ahead of A-level results (Chris Ison/PA)
Clearing vacancies down after ‘admin blip’ ahead of A-level results day
The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)
Nasa’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0