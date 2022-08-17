Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 12:42 pm
The death of 12-year-old Mati Urb in a fall from the White Cliffs of Dover has been ruled an accident by a coroner (PA)
The death of 12-year-old Mati Urb in a fall from the White Cliffs of Dover has been ruled an accident by a coroner (PA)

A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.

Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.

The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.

However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to look for him.

A passer-by called the Coastguard at around 6.15pm and, in addition, a lifeboat and Kent Police were called to the cliffs to search for Mati.

At around 7.15pm the Coastguard helicopter saw his body at the base of the cliffs, in an area described as inaccessible on foot.

Paramedics provided medical treatment but Mati was declared dead at the scene just after 8pm.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mati died of head injuries, and a police report said there had been no third party involvement.

At an inquest in Maidstone, coroner Katrina Hepburn ruled the youngster’s death was an accident.

Ms Hepburn concluded: “Mati had been visiting Kent, specifically the Dover region and the cliffs with his mum, dad, brother and sister.

“It was at a location close to the lighthouse at St Margaret’s, on top of the cliffs at Langdon, when the family became separated and ultimately came to a point where Mati could not be found.

“A call was made to the Coastguard and then the Coastguard contacted the police. A search was initiated incorporating the Coastguard helicopter and paramedics.

“Sadly Mati was located at the base of the cliffs and, despite initial attempts at resuscitation, it was confirmed he was sadly deceased.

“I conclude that Mati succumbed to head injuries as a result of falling from the cliff.

“I don’t know how Mati came to fall from the cliff – it was unwitnessed. Whether he tripped and fell, whether it was the wind, or whether he was looking too far over the edge, I simply don’t know.

“I know that’s of no comfort to the family to have this unexplained as to how Mati came to fall.

“These were tragic circumstances and the conclusion that I return is one of accident. I can see no evidence that he intended to go over the cliff.

“I want to offer my most sincere condolences for the tragic loss of Mati in these circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Bernie Ecclestone is due to appear in court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone faces fraud charge over trust for daughters, documents show
Firefighters rescued the sheep after it had been trapped for days (RSPCA/PA)
Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock
Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Giggs ‘called team meeting’ to tell family how to load dishwasher
Police continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry (PA)
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire
Cows in a field near Turville Heath, Buckinghamshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is on trial at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Giggs enjoyed ‘rough’ sex life with ex who accuses him of assault, jury told
A man who was seen running from the scene of the stabbing of Thomas O’Halloran is being sought by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police
A man was stabbed to death in a side road near London’s Oxford Street (PA)
Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street
The number of vacancies at top UK universities is down on last week, one day ahead of A-level results (Chris Ison/PA)
Clearing vacancies down after ‘admin blip’ ahead of A-level results day
The Artemis rocket moves slowly to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre (Terry Renna/AP)
Nasa’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for first test flight

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0