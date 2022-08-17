Boy, 13, pleads guilty to burglaries at luxury hotels and BBC TV centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boy, 13, pleads guilty to burglaries at luxury hotels and BBC TV centre

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 1:10 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 1:46 pm
Claridge’s Hotel was burgled (Ian West/PA)
Claridge's Hotel was burgled (Ian West/PA)

A 13-year-old boy carried out burglaries at some of London’s top luxury hotels and the BBC Television Centre, a court has heard.

The boy, who was 12 at the time of the offences, admitted to raids on Claridge’s in Mayfair, Kensington’s Milestone Hotel, The Millennium Hotel in Knightsbridge, and the Corinthian Hotel in Whitehall, Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday.

During the hearing, he also admitted targeting offices of retailer The White Company and the Publicis media agency within the BBC complex in White City, west London.

City Views – London
A burglary took place at BBC Television Centre (Steve Parsons/PA)

The string of burglaries, which took place between April 2021 and January 2022, also included thefts from a restaurant and a number of high street shops, including Holland & Barrett, TK Maxx and Sainsbury’s.

Items stolen during the spree included cash, bank cards, cosmetics, a MacBook, phones and a scooter, the court heard.

During a burglary at one hotel, the teenager and his 14-year-old brother, then 13, obtained the master key and gained access to a number of rooms, the prosecution said.

The two boys, who cannot be identified because of their age, were accompanied by their mother when they appeared in court for the hearing.

The 13-year-old pleaded guilty to 11 charges of burglary while his older brother admitted involvement in two.

Sainsbury’s finances
Sainsbury’s was also targeted (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kristin Heimark, prosecuting, said most of the offences involved the boy gaining access to private areas of the businesses.

Describing one hotel raid, she said: “They have snuck in, gotten the master key, and then gone to various rooms looking for things.”

The prosecution brought no evidence in relation to a further alleged burglary at a restaurant against both boys, and two more alleged incidents at a second restaurant and the Four Seasons Hotel in Park Lane against the younger of the two. The charges were then dismissed.

The two brothers are due to be sentenced in September and were released on conditional bail until their next court appearance.

