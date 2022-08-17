Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 2:54 pm
Firefighters rescued the sheep after it had been trapped for days (RSPCA/PA)
Firefighters rescued the sheep after it had been trapped for days (RSPCA/PA)

A lamb that was rescued “just in time” from drowning in mud has been safely returned to his flock.

The sheep was stuck in mud for several days before being spotted by a dog walker on August 7, and was then pulled to safety by the RSPCA and firefighters.

He had become stuck in a water course near Middlesbrough that had become a quagmire of mud due to the heatwave.

RSPCA inspector Steph Baines was called to Brass Castle Lane, Marton, by the dog walker who saw the sheep stuck under an overhanging tree on the far side of the bank.

Ms Baines used a reach and rescue pole to try to take hold of the sheep, which “had sunk so far he was breathing bubbles in the mud”.

She said: “Even though he was a lamb, he was still quite big and he was stuck fast.

Firefighters used a raft to get to the sheep (RSPCA/PA)

“I tried applying the hook of the pole around his neck, but because of the angle I was reaching out it was too tight and I realised he would have been hurt.

“We needed to find another way to get to him.”

She then called the Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service for help, who mobilised a specialist underwater rescue team.

Two fire officers used a raft to travel across the mud, enabling one to “get the sling underneath the lamb’s neck” and pull him safely on board.

Ms Baines added: “As soon as we got him to dry land I got him into the kennel.

“He didn’t put up much of a fight, the poor thing, as he was shattered.”

The tired lamb was placed into a kennel after being rescued (RSPCA/PA)

The lamb was then checked over by a vet before being returned to his flock.

Ms Baines said: “The lamb was exhausted and filthy, but otherwise okay.

“We tried hosing him down, although we didn’t want to get him too wet, so he’ll certainly stand out when he’s back with the flock.

“But there was no doubt he was happy to be out.

“To be honest we got to him just in time as it was going dark.

“I was having to hold my pole under his chin to keep his head above the water.”

It was the second time in the same week that a sheep had been found stuck in the mud, so the owner of the land was spoken to by the RSPCA inspector.

He has pledged to undertake repairs to fencing.

