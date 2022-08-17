Cristiano Ronaldo given police caution after incident at Everton match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Cristiano Ronaldo given police caution after incident at Everton match

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 5:56 pm
Everton’s Allan (left) attempts a tackle on Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on April 9 (PA)
Everton’s Allan (left) attempts a tackle on Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on April 9 (PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a match.

The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

Merseyside Police launched an investigation after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he limped towards the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss.

The force said in a statement on Wednesday: “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday April 9.

“The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

With the police probe over, the Football Association (FA) will now resume its own investigation into the Portuguese international’s behaviour, the PA news agency understands.

After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his “outburst” and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship”.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Portuguese forward said: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Manchester United FC and Ronaldo’s representative have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days (Alamy/PA
British and Argentine Falklands veterans unite to scale Mont Blanc
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan blames spate of violence on school holidays, long days and heatwave
A CCTV image of Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A-level trends: What this year’s results tell us
Sasha Rudyy, left, and his son at his graduation (family handout/PA)
Building company director in court over wall-collapse death
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears
Isabelle Burch trying on one of the outfits found in a ‘treasure chest’ full of vintage clothes belonging to her deceased great aunt, Margaret Burch (left) (Family handout/PA)
Treasure chest of vintage dresses forges link with the past for great niece
Oxbridge colleges are ‘less flexible’ this year with regard to admitting the brightest school leavers, a headteacher at one of the country’s leading academy chains has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oxbridge ‘less flexible’ amid A-level grade inflation crackdown
Walsall College students celebrate their T-level results (Walsall College/PA)
Walsall College students ‘absolutely flying’ with HS2 jobs after T-level success
Two people have been arrested by police investigating four deaths following a fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham in May (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
0
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0