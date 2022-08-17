Ancient creature with no anus is not earliest human ancestor, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ancient creature with no anus is not earliest human ancestor, research suggests

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 4:02 pm
Ancient creature with no anus is not earliest human ancestor, research suggests (Philip Donoghue et al/PA)
Ancient creature with no anus is not earliest human ancestor, research suggests (Philip Donoghue et al/PA)

Scientists have discovered a curious creature with no anus is not the earliest human ancestor, as previously thought.

The mysterious microscopic creature is instead part of a different family tree, a new study suggests.

Resembling an angry purple Minion, the Saccorhytus  is a spikey, wrinkly sack, with a large mouth surrounded by spines and holes.

These were interpreted as pores for gills – a primitive feature of the deuterostome group – animals typically characterised by their anus forming before their mouth – from which human ancestors emerged. But analysis of 500 million-year-old fossils from China suggests the holes around the mouth are bases of spines that broke away during the preservation of the fossils.

Yunhuan Liu, professor in Palaeobiology at Chang’an University, China, said: “Some of the fossils are so perfectly preserved that they look almost alive.

“Saccorhytus was a curious beast, with a mouth but no anus, and rings of complex spines around its mouth.”

Professor Shuhai Xiao, a paleobiologist with the department of geosciences, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, said: “We are back to square one in the search for the earliest animal with a secondary mouth.

“The next oldest deuterostome fossil is nearly 20 million years younger.”

The true story of Saccorhytus’ ancestry lies in the microscopic internal and external features of this tiny fossil.

Researchers took hundreds of X-ray images and used powerful computers to create a detailed 3D digital model of the fossil.

Researcher Emily Carlisle from the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences said: “Fossils can be quite difficult to interpret and Saccorhytus is no exception.”

She added: “We took hundreds of X-ray images at slightly different angles and used a supercomputer to create a 3D digital model of the fossils, which reveals the tiny features of its internal and external structures.”

The digital models showed that pores once interpreted as gills are actually broken spines, challenging the only piece of evidence in support of a deuterostome interpretation, researchers say.

They now believe that Saccorhytus is in fact an ecdysoszoan: a group that contains arthropods and nematodes.

According to the scientists, the ancient creature’s lack of anus is an intriguing feature.

Although the question that springs to mind is the alternative route of digestive waste (out of the mouth), this feature is important for a fundamental reason of evolutionary biology.

How the anus arose – and sometimes subsequently disappeared – contributes to the understanding of how animal body plans evolved.

Prof Xiao, who co-led the study, said: “This is a really unexpected result because the arthropod group have a through-gut, extending from mouth to anus.

“Saccorhytus’s membership of the group indicates that it has regressed in evolutionary terms, dispensing with the anus its ancestors would have inherited.

“We still don’t know the precise position of Saccorhytus within the tree of life but it may reflect the ancestral condition from which all members of this diverse group evolved.”

The findings are published in Nature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days (Alamy/PA
British and Argentine Falklands veterans unite to scale Mont Blanc
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan blames spate of violence on school holidays, long days and heatwave
A CCTV image of Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A-level trends: What this year’s results tell us
Sasha Rudyy, left, and his son at his graduation (family handout/PA)
Building company director in court over wall-collapse death
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears
Isabelle Burch trying on one of the outfits found in a ‘treasure chest’ full of vintage clothes belonging to her deceased great aunt, Margaret Burch (left) (Family handout/PA)
Treasure chest of vintage dresses forges link with the past for great niece
Oxbridge colleges are ‘less flexible’ this year with regard to admitting the brightest school leavers, a headteacher at one of the country’s leading academy chains has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oxbridge ‘less flexible’ amid A-level grade inflation crackdown
Walsall College students celebrate their T-level results (Walsall College/PA)
Walsall College students ‘absolutely flying’ with HS2 jobs after T-level success
Two people have been arrested by police investigating four deaths following a fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham in May (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
0
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0