Pikachus hit London hot spots for Europe’s first Pokemon World Championships

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 4:38 pm
Pikachu and some friends have descended on London (The Pokemon Company)
Pikachu and some friends have descended on London (The Pokemon Company)

A group of giant Pikachus have been spotted enjoying London’s most popular tourist spots for the 2022 Pokemon World Championships as the competition is held in Europe for the first time.

Pikachu and some friends were pictured boating on the Thames, admiring the skyline in a cable car, and posing in front of Tower Bridge, ahead of the games getting underway from Thursday.

Thousands of fans are expected to arrive in London for the tournament which will take place from August 18 to 21 and see top Pokemon players compete for more than £800,000 in prizes.

Pikachu on cable car
TfL cable cars have been decorated in celebration of the event (The Pokemon Company)

To get fans excited for the competition, Pokemon teamed up with Transport for London to decorate the cable car cabins between Greenwich Peninsular and Royal Docks, with each one sporting a different Pokemon type such as flying, poison, psychic, ghost, dragon, fairy, and 12 other options.

“It’s been a fun day for Pikachu getting to view some of London’s most exciting landmarks ahead of the Pokémon World Championships,” said senior director of marketing at The Pokemon Company International Peter Murphy.

Pikachus
The tournament is being held in Europe for the first time (The Pokemon Company)

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TfL on the London Cable Car so that our fans can enjoy another way to interact with the brand on the way to the Championships.

“Many of our fans have travelled far and wide, so we wanted to give them as many opportunities as possible to be immersed in the Pokémon world that they love.

Pokemon cable cars
Thousands are expected to arrive in London for the Championships (The Pokemon Company)

“Now they get to do it whilst enjoying the amazing views of London.”

Competitors will play a myriad of games at ExCeL London, including Pokemon Sword and Pokemon GO, in a bid to earn the title of Pokemon World Champion.

