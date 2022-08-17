Woman felt ‘out of control’ during encounter with Benjamin Mendy, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman felt ‘out of control’ during encounter with Benjamin Mendy, court hears

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 4:44 pm
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy (David Rawcliffe/PA)

A woman has described how she thought about screaming when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy in his mansion but believed “there’s no point as he’s in his own territory”.

A jury at Chester Crown Court watched a recorded interview with the woman, now 32 years old, who is the first of seven women who have made allegations against the 28-year-old French international to give evidence in his trial.

In the interview, played on Wednesday, the woman told a police officer how Mendy, wearing just his boxer shorts, walked into an en-suite bathroom as she was naked in the shower at his house.

She had stayed the night with one of his friends following a night out in October 2018.

She said: “So he walked in and, out of shock, I said, ‘You need to leave’.

“I saw him hold himself in his private area.”

The woman said she managed to wrap a towel around herself and grab some underwear but Mendy snatched it off her, she said.

“He just did not want me to have clothes.

“He kept obstructing me.

“I kept pushing him away, he kept grabbing me back.”

The woman continued: “He sat on the bed and put me on top of him.”

Benjamin Mendy court case
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

She described how she was desperately trying to cling on to her towel as Mendy took off his boxer shorts and pulled her towards him.

She said: “I just kept trying to wriggle out.

“He got very close but I pushed him away as much as I could.”

The woman told the officer she kept thinking: “Why is this happening?

“Shall I scream?

“There’s no point as he’s in his own territory.”

She said: “I pretty much landed myself in that situation because I shouldn’t have gone up there (to Manchester).”

The woman explained how she had met Mendy a year before, in a club in Barcelona, but she had been much more interested in his friend, who was part of his “entourage” and who invited her to the north-west in October 2018.

She said that, on October 24 2018, she travelled up to Manchester to see Mendy’s friend at the footballer’s house in Cheshire.

After arriving they went out to a restaurant in Manchester and were joined by two Brazilian girls and they all enjoyed some drinking games.

Then they went to a club and champagne was ordered before going on to a second nightclub where she was with Mendy’s friend and the footballer approached her.

She said: “At one point he came up to me and said, ‘When he’s not looking, I’m going to kidnap you’.

“I thought he was joking.”

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

He is alleged to have committed the offences against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year.

Prosecutors have told the jury that Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

Eleanor Laws QC, defending Mendy, asked the witness about a text message she sent to a friend that morning before the alleged attempted rape.

In it the woman had said: “He runs around after me saying, ‘Don’t go’. He wants to f*** me.”

Asked why she had sent it, the woman replied: “Because…he had this predatory look on his face.”

Ms Laws continued: “I suggest when you said you did not want to have sex that was the end of it.

“And I’m going to suggest he did not at any point, try to penetrate your vagina?”

The woman replied: “Disagree.”

Timothy Cray, prosecuting, asked how she felt during the alleged attack.

She replied: “Out of control.

“I was not in a place familiar to me, I was in a different territory, it was his, he was surrounded by all his friends and I had no one else there.

“I kept saying, ‘Stop’ and ‘No’ but that wasn’t heard.”

Benjamin Mendy court case
Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Prosecutors have told jurors that Saha Matturie was Mendy’s friend and fixer, and that one of his jobs was “to find young women and to create the situations where those young women could be raped and sexually assaulted”.

The jury heard that central to the case is Mendy’s home, The Spinney, described as an isolated mansion, in Mottram St Andrew in rural Cheshire.

Mr Cray said there were five dates, between October 2018 and August 2021, when nine young women arrived at the footballer’s address and afterwards made complaints of rape and/or sexual assault against Mendy and Saha Matturie.

There are also four separate complaints against Saha Matturie involving allegations away from Mendy’s house, in Manchester and Sheffield.

The jury has heard that Mendy and Saha Matturie say in “broad terms” that all the women consented to sex, willingly with only a couple of allegations where there is a denial that anything sexual happened.

The alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days (Alamy/PA
British and Argentine Falklands veterans unite to scale Mont Blanc
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan blames spate of violence on school holidays, long days and heatwave
A CCTV image of Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A-level trends: What this year’s results tell us
Sasha Rudyy, left, and his son at his graduation (family handout/PA)
Building company director in court over wall-collapse death
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears
Isabelle Burch trying on one of the outfits found in a ‘treasure chest’ full of vintage clothes belonging to her deceased great aunt, Margaret Burch (left) (Family handout/PA)
Treasure chest of vintage dresses forges link with the past for great niece
Oxbridge colleges are ‘less flexible’ this year with regard to admitting the brightest school leavers, a headteacher at one of the country’s leading academy chains has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oxbridge ‘less flexible’ amid A-level grade inflation crackdown
Walsall College students celebrate their T-level results (Walsall College/PA)
Walsall College students ‘absolutely flying’ with HS2 jobs after T-level success
Two people have been arrested by police investigating four deaths following a fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham in May (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
0
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0