Tributes paid to elderly Irishman killed in London attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Tributes paid to elderly Irishman killed in London attack

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 10:48 pm
Forensic officers at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Forensic officers at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tributes have been paid to an Irishman killed in a London stabbing.

Thomas O’Halloran was slain in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 87-year old died after being attacked in his mobility scooter in the Greenford area of west London.

The Metropolitan police said a “dangerous” knife-wielding man seen fleeing the scene is being hunted by detectives.

Mr O’Halloran, who lived in Greenford, was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare in the west of Ireland.

The local community in Clare expressed their “deep shock” following the pensioner’s death.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon and north Clare in “deep shock and sadness”.

Mr Conway described it as “almost unbelievable” that an elderly man using a mobility scooter was targeted in daylight.

“It is truly shocking,” he said.

“I sincerely hope the perpetrators are brought to justice as soon as possible.”

Police want to speak to this man about the stabbing
Police want to speak to this man about the stabbing (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago.

“He was a very popular man in the Greenford area of London, where he regularly played music and often busked for charity. Most recently, he raised money for the Ukrainian community living in London.

“I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to the O’Halloran family both in London and Ennistymon at this very difficult time for them.”

Local councillor Fianna Fail Shane Talty offered his sympathies to the Ennistymon community and Mr O’Halloran’s family.

Mr Talty said Mr O’Halloran left Clare as a young man but remained in contact with family there.

“Terribly sad way to see a long life brought to an end,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Author Joseph Delaney, who wrote the Spook’s series, has died aged 77, his family has said (PA)
Spook’s fantasy series author Joseph Delaney dies aged 77
Kyra Hill died while swimming at Liquid Leisure near Windsor earlier this month (handout/PA)
Father vows to uncover ‘whole truth’ over daughter’s death at water park
The return of public examinations have seen an increase in A-level grades from the last comparative year (PA)
A-level grades in Northern Ireland up on last comparative year as exams return
Alice Shaw and Amelia Cropley react after reading their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
A-level grades down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic
The proportion of candidates receiving top grades has fallen from last year, but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic (David Jones/PA)
Key statistics in this year’s A-level results
Brighton College head boy Shaun Pexton (Brighton College/PA)
Brighton College student turns down Cambridge University to study at Yale
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, on the picket line outside London Euston train station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rail dispute could be prolonged ‘indefinitely’, warns RMT chief
Ucas has released figures for the number of students accepted on to UK degree courses this year (Chris Radburn/PA)
Students accepted on UK degree courses down on 2021 but second highest on record
Having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant will not lead to babies being still born or being born early, a new study suggests (PA)
Study suggests having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant ‘not linked to stillbirth’
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter

More from Press and Journal

Missing peterhead woman
Appeal launched to find missing Peterhead woman
M&S will be hosting Early Learning Centre at their Union Square location. Supplied by M&S.
M&S in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre to open interactive Early Learning Centre shop
0
Animated picture of Stillstrom buoy.
Oh buoy: Port of Aberdeen to study new charging system with Maersk venture
0
Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after just 103 days in role
0
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Forensic officers at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death (Jonathan Brady/PA)
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0