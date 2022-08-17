‘Sweet, lovely’ 87-year-old man shown busking for Ukraine months before attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Sweet, lovely’ 87-year-old man shown busking for Ukraine months before attack

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 11:10 pm
Handout screenshot taken from a video with permission from the Facebook page of Kieran McKenna of Thomas O’Halloran, 87, on his mobility scooter playing the accordian outside Tesco, Perival, west London. Mr O’Halloran who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2022.
Handout screenshot taken from a video with permission from the Facebook page of Kieran McKenna of Thomas O’Halloran, 87, on his mobility scooter playing the accordian outside Tesco, Perival, west London. Mr O’Halloran who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2022.

Footage of the “sweet, lovely” 87-year-old man on a mobility scooter who was stabbed to death shows him busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Thomas O’Halloran can be seen playing his accordion and smiling with a makeshift blue and yellow collection box strapped to his frame in the video posted online in June.

Sporting a cap and glasses, he finishes his performance before breaking into a grin when a spectator remarks: “Lovely.”

The charity fundraiser was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, to reports of a stabbing and Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives have released images of a man they say they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.

Tributes poured in for the 87-year-old, who is understood to be a member of the Irish community in Ealing and was described as “well-liked and well-loved”.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran, an ex-constituent of his who he knew from the busker’s regular public presence in the area.

The ex-MP told GB News: “Tom was a real local character, he would be outside Greenford station playing the accordion, occasionally the harmonica, he was a sweet, lovely man… He was well-liked and well-loved, but above all, he was one of those characters who would cement an area.”

According to a friend of Mr O’Halloran’s who did not want to be named, he was attacked while on his way to busk.

He told the PA news agency: “He was coming back from Perivale to play his accordion and make some money for his family and he was stabbed to death.”

Mr O’Halloran was said to be known for playing both a harmonica and an accordion outside Greenford Station and Perivale Tesco and is understood to have been raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

Greenford stabbing
Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Simran Advani, 25, a senior property manager who lives near to where the stabbing took place, said she often saw an elderly man on his mobility scooter who “always used to smile”.

She told the PA news agency: “He was a nice old man.

“He often goes round the block, he always went on the road not the pavement.”

Mr O’Halloran was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare in the west of Ireland, where the local community have expressed their “deep shock” at his death.

Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly throughout his life, having left for London when he was a teenager.

Mr Conway described it as “almost unbelievable” that an elderly man using an mobility scooter was targeted in broad daylight.

“It is truly shocking,” he said.

“I sincerely hope the perpetrators are brought to justice as soon as possible.

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago.”

Greenford stabbing
A man sought by police (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Speaking at the scene earlier on Wednesday, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: “I understand that our community will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident, as I am too.

“We are now able to name the man who has tragically lost his life as Mr Thomas O’Halloran, who lived in Greenford and was a very well-known and much-loved member of our community.

“We are appealing to anybody with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage that might have captured this incident to get into contact with us.

“We believe that Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue shortly before 4pm yesterday, Tuesday August 16, before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens where he flagged down a member of public for help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Kyra Hill died while swimming at Liquid Leisure near Windsor earlier this month (handout/PA)
Father vows to uncover ‘whole truth’ over daughter’s death at water park
The return of public examinations have seen an increase in A-level grades from the last comparative year (PA)
A-level grades in Northern Ireland up on last comparative year as exams return
Alice Shaw and Amelia Cropley react after reading their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
A-level grades down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic
The proportion of candidates receiving top grades has fallen from last year, but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic (David Jones/PA)
Key statistics in this year’s A-level results
Brighton College head boy Shaun Pexton (Brighton College/PA)
Brighton College student turns down Cambridge University to study at Yale
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, on the picket line outside London Euston train station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rail dispute could be prolonged ‘indefinitely’, warns RMT chief
Ucas has released figures for the number of students accepted on to UK degree courses this year (Chris Radburn/PA)
Students accepted on UK degree courses down on 2021 but second highest on record
Having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant will not lead to babies being still born or being born early, a new study suggests (PA)
Study suggests having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant ‘not linked to stillbirth’
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter
Bees have become increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years, museum collections indicate (Richard Gill/NMH)
Bees increasingly stressed by climate change over the past 100 years – study

More from Press and Journal

Missing peterhead woman
Appeal launched to find missing Peterhead woman
M&S will be hosting Early Learning Centre at their Union Square location. Supplied by M&S.
M&S in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre to open interactive Early Learning Centre shop
0
Animated picture of Stillstrom buoy.
Oh buoy: Port of Aberdeen to study new charging system with Maersk venture
0
Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after 103 days in role
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Handout screenshot taken from a video with permission from the Facebook page of Kieran McKenna of Thomas O’Halloran, 87, on his mobility scooter playing the accordian outside Tesco, Perival, west London. Mr O’Halloran who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2022.
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0