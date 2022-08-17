Medieval whale bone discovered at inland castle goes on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Medieval whale bone discovered at inland castle goes on display

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:30 am
The whale bone measures more than half a metre across (English Heritage/PA)
A rare medieval whale bone has gone on display where it was discovered at Launceston Castle in Cornwall.

The 13th century bone, which measures more than half a metre across, was one of around 20 broken vertebrae, rib sections and small pieces of bone discovered during excavations at the castle which is around 14 miles from the nearest beach.

A concentration of the bones were found scattered near the kitchen uncovering the exotic diet of the castle’s medieval residents at a time when whale meat was known as the “King’s fish.”

Launceston Castle
English Heritage said whalers of the medieval period would not have been able to catch a whale of this size, suggesting the bones came from a beached whale.

Dr Ian Leins, English Heritage’s curator of collections and interiors, said: “The mysterious whale vertebra at Launceston Castle was a puzzling discovery, but its existence actually greatly informs our knowledge of the castle’s inhabitants.

“We know the bones date to the 13th century and at this time the castle was owned by Richard, Earl of Cornwall, who was King Henry III’s brother and one of the wealthiest men in Europe.

“On his visits to the castle, Richard hosted great feasts attended by high-ranking officials and, while abhorrent to most people today, the serving and eating of whale meat would have been a symbol of his high status and power.

“There is every possibility that this great but unfortunate whale was the dish of the day. It’s a real thrill to be able to return the whale vertebra to the castle to be viewed by visitors today.”

Whale bone
The bone is being displayed in a new exhibition exploring Launceston Castle’s changing role from royal residence to a place of execution.

Pig, deer, and goose remains will also be exhibited at the historic site showcasing the luxurious past of castle life.

Founded after the Norman conquest, Launceston Castle served as an important fortress and centre of government in Cornwall during the 13th and 14th centuries when it was an aristocratic residence for the Earls and Dukes of Cornwall.

It was later transformed into a squalid prison with George Fox, founder of the Quakers, it’s most famous prisoner.

Launceston Castle is open every day until October 30.

