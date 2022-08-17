Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lingering showers and thunderstorms could hit parts of the UK

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 12:23 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 7:02 am
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

The Met Office has a yellow thunderstorm warning in place across parts of Kent, in south east England, on Thursday morning.

It comes as London mayor Sadiq Khan warned that “parts of London are still flooded or at risk of flooding”, following sudden downpours on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency issued 17 alerts, covering London and parts of the south, stating that “flooding is possible”.

The Met Office warning said there was a small chance of showers continuing to form over the north Kent coast and feed inland overnight into Thursday.

It said: “Where these do occur 30mm of rain is possible in an hour and 40-50 mm in a few hours with the small chance of some disruption.

“Lightning and hail may also be additional hazards.

“The greatest likelihood however is that the showers will remain mostly offshore with limited rainfall inland.”

Possible disruption could include difficult driving conditions and some road closures due to spray and standing water.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, the weather warning adds.

The Met Office said Thursday would be damp in Northern Ireland and western Scotland as rain pushes eastwards, rather cloudy across southeast England and brighter for parts of Wales and central England.

It follows a day where storms brought sudden downpours which flooded some of London’s transport stations and streets, and brought England’s Test match at Lord’s cricket ground against South Africa to an early close.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – First Test – Day One – Lord’s
View of the waterlogged field during day one of the first LV= Insurance Test match at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Some shops and platforms at central London’s busy Victoria Station were forced to close for a period after flooding at the main entrance left large volumes of water running down a  slope leading towards the eastern concourse.

The Almeida theatre in Islington, north London, also had to cancel a matinee performance as water leaked through the roof.

Footage from the venue, posted on social media, showed audience members evacuating after the opening hour of Peter Morgan’s new play Patriots.

Gatwick Airport also warned of delays and cancellations to some flights as air traffic control restrictions were imposed across the south of England and parts of Europe due to poor weather conditions.

