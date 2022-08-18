Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Considering genetic risk ‘could improve prostate cancer referral process’

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 1:02 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 8:14 am
The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease (PA)
The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease (PA)

Men at the highest risk of prostate cancer could be fast-tracked for investigation if their genetic risk was considered in general practice, new research suggests.

Scientists looked at the impact of incorporating genetic risk of cancer into the GP triage and referral processes.

The research concluded that considering genetic risk could improve referrals for those in need and avoid invasive biopsy investigations for those at low risk of cancer.

They suggest that assessing genetic risk in primary care could lead to earlier diagnosis for men most at risk of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer accounts for about a quarter of new cancer cases in men and 52,000 are diagnosed per year in the UK.

It is the second most common cause of cancer death in men in the UK and the five-year survival rate doubles if it is diagnosed at an early stage.

Symptoms are common and easily misdiagnosed, and an estimated 14% of prostate cancer deaths could be avoided if they were diagnosed earlier.

Academics at the University of Exeter said GPs make about 800,000 suspected prostate cancer referrals annually in the UK, and by incorporating genetic risk about 160,000 men could be expedited for faster investigation.

They said that by considering genetic risk, 320,000 referrals could be avoided and save men undergoing unpleasant investigations.

Lead author Dr Harry Green said: “Our study is the first to demonstrate that incorporating genetic risk into GPs’ risk assessment of patients’ symptoms of possible prostate cancer could result in faster referral for those at most risk.”

Currently a prostate specific antigen test is used to investigate men with erectile dysfunction or urination problems, but the accuracy of the test is unclear and false positive results are common.

Only one in three men with a positive antigen test have cancer and an invasive and unpleasant biopsy is often needed for diagnosis.

The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease.

These genetic variants are combined into a single “genetic risk score” which describes an individual’s genetic risk of developing prostate cancer.

They applied this to data from 6,390 white European men from UK Biobank.

Lead investigator Dr Sarah Bailey said: “This is potentially an exciting new strategy for early cancer detection.

“Not only can high-risk patients be fast tracked, but those at low risk can safely avoid invasive investigations.

“Using this technique would align well to the NHS Long Term Plan, which pledges to become the first national health care system to offer whole genome sequencing as part of routine care.

“This could be a clear example of improving early diagnosis, and therefore treatment and survival.”

Kirsten Higgins, whose family are long-term supporters of the University of Exeter, funded the study.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the Exeter team to explore the application of genomics data in a more targeted approach to prostate cancer detection.

“It’s very exciting to see the real-world benefit to patients of this innovative new approach.”

– The study, Applying a genetic risk score for prostate cancer to men with lower urinary tract symptoms in primary 3 care to predict prostate cancer diagnosis: a cohort study in the UK Biobank, is published in the British Journal of Cancer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Height adjustable desks can help office workers reduce sedentary behaviour (Alamy/PA)
Standing desks ‘could cut sitting time by an hour a day’ for office workers
Having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant will not lead to babies being still born or being born early, a new study suggests (PA)
Study suggests having a Covid-19 jab while pregnant ‘not linked to stillbirth’
man with an amputated leg getting it wrapped up in bandages
Diabetes linked to almost half of Highland and Grampian amputations
0
The garden at Glen O'Dee is overgrown and "run-down".
'Complete and utter mess': Anger as state of garden at Banchory hospital is keeping…
0
Tests for prostate cancer can take many months (Newcastle University/PA)
‘Months of anxiety’ – Ex-councillor reveals toll of prostate cancer tests
George Alagiah photographed by Rankin to mark the return of Macmillan Coffee Morning (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)
George Alagiah and Sheridan Smith share cancer experiences with Rankin portraits
Covid patients at greater risk of psychiatric conditions up to two years later (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Covid patients at greater risk of psychiatric conditions up to two years later’
Glenda Logsdail died at Milton Keynes Hospital in August 2020. (Richard Logsdail/PA)
Family welcomes new guidance to prevent breathing tube deaths
A dog has been infected with monkeypox (Aaron Chown/PA)
Dog gets monkeypox from its owner – WHO
Dame Jenny Harries has warned householders not to turn off their fridges (Sainsburys/PA)
Health chief: Do not turn off fridges to save money as cost of living…

More from Press and Journal

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
The team calculated genetic risk for prostate cancer using more than 250 known genetic variants linked to the disease (PA)
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Seafield Hospital
Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages
0
Train stations across the north and north-east will be empty today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.
New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff
0