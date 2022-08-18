MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19 risk on train trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19 risk on train trip

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 11:29 am
Margaret Ferrier pleaded guilty to putting people at risk (Jane Barlow/PA)
Margaret Ferrier pleaded guilty to putting people at risk (Jane Barlow/PA)

MP Margaret Ferrier has admitted putting people at risk by travelling on a train between Scotland and London with coronavirus symptoms and failing to self-isolate in September 2020.

In a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, Ferrier admitted that she “culpably and recklessly” exposed the public to risk of Covid-19 infection.

Ferrier, an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, admitted wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death” by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London and failed to self-isolate in late September 2020.

She had the SNP whip removed in 2020 after the allegations emerged and has come under pressure to resign from her seat, but remains an MP.

The 61-year-old had been due to go on trial this week but pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 19 (PA)
What the papers say – August 19
Thomas O’Halloran, 87
Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for an average of five days, a new study estimates (PA)
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for five days, study suggests
A member of the so-called “Beatles” Islamic State terror cell could be sentenced to life in prison on Friday in the US (Alamy/PA)
British ‘Beatle’ IS terror cell member to be sentenced in US
A study suggests medieval friars were ‘riddled’ with parasites (Cambridge Archaeological Unit/PA)
Medieval friars were ‘riddled with parasites’, study suggests
Dave Hodgson will be taking part in the cycle (James Aubry/PA)
Ex-footballers to cycle around clubs ‘to show red card to human trafficking’
(Family handout)
Archie Battersbee’s mother says she felt ‘backed into corner’ by court system
Smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million cancer deaths around the world in 2019, new research suggests (PA)
‘Almost half of cancer deaths due to risk factors like smoking and drinking’
The Duke of Cambridge (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prince William hails ‘landmark’ illegal wildlife trade sentencing
Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting possessing 10kg of Ammonium Nitrate and seven terrorist manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room