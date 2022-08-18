Ryan Giggs denies headbutting ex after ‘completely losing self-control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Ryan Giggs denies headbutting ex after ‘completely losing self-control’

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 3:40 pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Ryan Giggs has denied headbutting his ex-partner after “completely losing his self-control” during an argument.

The former Manchester United footballer returned to the witness box on Thursday for a second day of cross-examination from prosecutor Peter Wright QC.

Prosecutors claim Giggs, 48, headbutted Ms Greville, 38, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Mr Wright asked Giggs about the prepared statement he gave to police the day after the incident, in which he said a “scuffle” broke out over Ms Greville’s phone, and that his head clashed with hers accidentally.

The prosecutor said: “The reality is you headbutted her, didn’t you?”

Giggs said: “No.”

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court
Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Wright said: “Because in this dispute with her, you had, by that stage, completely lost your self control.”

Giggs repeated: “No.”

He also denied threatening to headbutt Ms Greville’s sister Emma.

The ex-Wales manager told the court he “didn’t know” why he had put in his police statement: “On both occasions I was attacked.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that it was “an important assertion to be making”.

Giggs was also asked about the line in his statement: “The last thing I would ever want to do is harm her (Ms Greville) emotionally or physically.”

Asked by Mr Wright if that was true, Giggs said: “Yes.”

Mr Wright said: “Or is it in fact that these are the two things you did intend so far as this woman is concerned?”

Giggs replied: “No.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that after the “scuffle” he had been “chastising” Emma Greville for calling the police.

Mr Wright said: “You were blaming her for what had happened, weren’t you?”

Giggs replied: “Yes.”

Mr Wright asked: “Why were you blaming Emma?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Manchester Crown Court
Manchester Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mr Wright reminded him of the 999 call Emma Greville made from the house, which started with her saying: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

The call operator asked: “Who assaulted who?”, with Giggs heard in the background saying: “You f****** caused this.”

Mr Wright asked Giggs: “You could hear her speaking on the phone?”

“Yes,” said Giggs.

Mr Wright said: “Why didn’t you say ‘that’s rubbish’ or ‘what are you talking about?’”

Giggs replied: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright added: “Or why didn’t you say ‘it was an accident’?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Emma Greville went on to say in the 999 call: “He has just headbutted her in the face. Ryan, I’m saying anything I want to f****** say. You have headbutted my sister.”

Mr Wright said to Giggs in court: “You were seeking to persuade her not to make the complaint?”

Giggs said: “Yes.”

“Why?” asked Mr Wright.

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright said: “What you did, I suggest, was you sought to use emotional influence on her, didn’t you?”

Giggs replied: “No.”

Mr Wright said: “Emotional blackmail, wasn’t it?”

Giggs repeated: “No.”

Mr Wright said Emma Greville also said during the 999 call: “I don’t care if your daughter is 17. I don’t care about your daughter.”

He asked Giggs: “You were seeking here to dissuade her from making that complaint?”

“Yes,” said Giggs.

Mr Wright went on: “And you were seeking to use your daughter as the lever?”

“Yes,” said Giggs.

Mr Wright said: “Why?”

Giggs replied: “I don’t know.”

The former Wales boss agreed with Mr Wright that his “demeanour had changed” by the time police arrived and first spoke to him in the hallway of his house.

Mr Wright asked: “Why the change?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright said: “You are a completely changed man by then. Why?”

Giggs replied: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright reminded Giggs that he told an officer: “I have hit her in the lip.”

The prosecutor asked: “Why not say it was an accident?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright said: “Why not say ‘my mouth or my head or my face has caught her lip?”

Giggs responded: “I don’t know.”

Mr Wright went on: “I’m going to suggest you were saying what had happened, Mr Giggs, because you had assaulted her, hadn’t you?”

“No,” Giggs replied.

He is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma, 26 by elbowing her in the jaw

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 19 (PA)
What the papers say – August 19
Thomas O’Halloran, 87
Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for an average of five days, a new study estimates (PA)
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for five days, study suggests
A member of the so-called “Beatles” Islamic State terror cell could be sentenced to life in prison on Friday in the US (Alamy/PA)
British ‘Beatle’ IS terror cell member to be sentenced in US
A study suggests medieval friars were ‘riddled’ with parasites (Cambridge Archaeological Unit/PA)
Medieval friars were ‘riddled with parasites’, study suggests
Dave Hodgson will be taking part in the cycle (James Aubry/PA)
Ex-footballers to cycle around clubs ‘to show red card to human trafficking’
(Family handout)
Archie Battersbee’s mother says she felt ‘backed into corner’ by court system
Smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million cancer deaths around the world in 2019, new research suggests (PA)
‘Almost half of cancer deaths due to risk factors like smoking and drinking’
The Duke of Cambridge (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prince William hails ‘landmark’ illegal wildlife trade sentencing
Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting possessing 10kg of Ammonium Nitrate and seven terrorist manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room