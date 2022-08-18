Treasure chest of vintage dresses forges link with the past for great niece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Treasure chest of vintage dresses forges link with the past for great niece

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 2:50 pm
Isabelle Burch trying on one of the outfits found in a ‘treasure chest’ full of vintage clothes belonging to her deceased great aunt, Margaret Burch (left) (Family handout/PA)
Isabelle Burch trying on one of the outfits found in a ‘treasure chest’ full of vintage clothes belonging to her deceased great aunt, Margaret Burch (left) (Family handout/PA)

A couple found a “treasure chest” of vintage clothes belonging to a deceased aunt which perfectly fit their daughter who bears a striking resemblance to her late relative.

Angela Boyd Burch and her husband were clearing out a family property in their home town of Eastman, Georgia in the United States when they came across several boxes stored in a corner of the attic.

Inside were dresses, blouses and shorts dating back more than 70 years.

Isabelle Burch trying on some of her late aunt’s outfits (Family handout/PA)

She said: “I knew I had stumbled on to something special. It’s a real treasure chest.

“I was completely in awe and so excited. I knew I was holding history in my hands.

“When I started opening all of the boxes it was like stepping back in time.”

The retired teacher cleaned the vintage clothes, which mostly belonged to her husband Edward Burch’s late aunt Margaret Burch Harton, then asked her daughter Isabelle, 16, to try them on.

Mrs Burch, 52, said: “I just had a feeling that if I could get her into these clothes she would see the potential that I saw.

“When she put on the yellow and orange dress, I could see her eyes light up – she kept the dress.

“After seeing her dad’s reaction to her in one of the vintage lace dresses I managed to restore, I knew seeing her in these items was special to him.

“It was like bringing a part of his aunt back for him.”

Mr Burch, 61, a technician, whose aunt died in a car accident in 1986, described seeing his daughter in the vintage clothes as “truly a living heritage” which extended beyond memories of his late relative.

He said: “Even though a majority of these clothes belonged to my aunt, I look at our daughter in them and feel like I get a glimpse of what my mother would have looked like when she was young.

“I know that all three women – my mother, my aunt, and my sister – would be happy to see her modelling all of these clothes.”

Isabelle Burch’s father said she bore a resemblance to her aunt (Family handout/PA)

High school student Isabelle said: “It’s so special to me that I get the opportunity to feel like my great aunt Margaret is living through me in a way.

“Although I never got to meet her, by seeing her clothing I am able to better understand her life and legacy.”

Since her discovery, Mrs Burch has joined a vintage finds group on Facebook, posting photographs of Isabelle in the clothing which have gained more than 20,000 likes.

Isabelle said the items have attracted attention when she wore them outside the house: “Every time I wear them I always get tons of compliments because they are definitely unique pieces that not everyone has.

“For me, the dresses really give me a glimpse into a completely different time in the world.

“Just by seeing and wearing the articles of clothing from the 40s and 50s, I feel like I’ve been transported into that time which is very special to me.”

