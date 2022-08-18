Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 2:50 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 4:38 pm
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy raped a woman and moments later told her, “It’s fine, I have had sex with 10,000 women”, a court has heard.

Mendy, 28, is accused of multiple sex offences, with prosecutors claiming he is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

Chester Crown Court was told that he left the 20-year-old woman bleeding from the alleged sex assault, then said to her, “Don’t tell anyone and you can come over here every night”, like it was a “privilege” to have sex with him.

Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

On the fourth day of the trial, the 20-year-old accuser’s tearful police interview was played to the jury.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, Mendy’s friend and fixer, had the job of finding young women for sex, it is alleged.

The court heard she had been out with three friends at a bar called Parea in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, on a Sunday night in October 2020.

They had a table and got talking to three “black guys”, with Mendy buying drinks, and when the bar closed she and her friends and other girls were invited back to the footballer’s mansion, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, an isolated village nearby.

At the house she sat down near the indoor swimming pool and started scrolling through her phone, but Mendy came over and grabbed it from her hand claiming she was taking photos of him and saying he could be “fined” hundreds of thousands of pounds, the court heard.

She told the jury that Mendy walked up some stairs saying he was checking the phone, and as it was unlocked he started going through her “private pictures”.

He went through a door, opened by a fingerprint touchscreen, and she followed him into a bedroom and the door closed behind them, she said.

She told the court that she said to Mendy: “Listen, I want my phone, I don’t know what you think is going on. I don’t want sex with you. He said, ‘The door is locked anyway’.

“He said, ‘Just wait a minute’. He then said, ‘If you just take your clothes off, I just want to look at you. I promise’.”

She told police she thought getting undressed would be “the lesser of two evils” and she would not then have to have sex with him, so stripped to her underwear then told him she wanted to go.

Mendy threw her phone on the bed and as she went to get it he approached her from behind and pushed her on to the bed, she said.

The jury heard she was raped three times by Mendy in the next 20 minutes or so, as she told him: “I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to have sex with you. I need to go.”

She told the court: “My body was so tense. It was just this pain.”

She said he told her afterwards “You’re too shy” and that he had had sex with thousands of women, and she could visit his house again.

“It was like a privilege to come over to have that done every night by him,” she told police.

She said she left the bedroom, went to the toilet then left the house with her friends.

The next day at work she was waiting for a meeting when a colleague came over.

Mendy’s accuser told police: “She just looked at me and said, ‘Is everything all right?’ I just started crying my eyes out. I just said I was in a situation last night. I don’t know what to do but I don’t feel OK about it.”

She added: “What makes me really upset is how many times I said no.”

Later she spoke to her mother, sister and a sexual assault referral centre and went to police around three weeks later.

The day after the alleged rape she got a Snapchat message from Mendy with lots of question marks, and one from Saha Matturie saying: “Are you OK? Please can you call me so we can discuss?”

She took screenshots and blocked both their numbers.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.

In cross-examination, Eleanor Laws QC, defending Mendy, put it to the witness that her phone contained “very explicit” photos that she was “happy” for Mendy to look at before she gave him oral sex.

Giving evidence from the witness box, screened from the public gallery by a curtain, the woman said: “No, absolutely not.”

Ms Laws suggested Mendy did not talk about having sex with 10,000 women and that it was a “privilege” to have sex with him.

The witness replied: “I’m absolutely certain, in high definition in my mind, it’s the most traumatising thing that has ever happened to me.”

The trial was adjourned until Friday morning.

