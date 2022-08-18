Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Missing nurse could be taking trains appearing dazed or confused, say police

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 3:50 pm
A CCTV image of Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A CCTV image of Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago has been depressed and may be travelling regularly by train, appearing dazed or confused, police have said.

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.

The Metropolitan Police, who are investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case, said in a statement on Thursday: “Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication may use alcohol to relieve her depression.”

It came after British Transport Police (BTP) earlier tweeted the 24-year-old could still regularly be taking trains, may appear dazed or confused and may be seeking to engage with women travelling alone.

Owami Davies
Owami Davies was last seen on July 7 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Met Police officers had previously arrested five people – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap – in connection with the investigation.

All five have since been released on bail.

BTP tweeted: “We know Owami Davies, 24, regularly uses the rail and tube network to travel from #Grays, Essex to the #Croydon area. Often via #WestHam and #WestCroydon stations. @metpoliceuk are looking at dates from 7th July 2022 onwards,” the force wrote.

“Owami may still be regularly travelling by rail in a vulnerable state, appearing dazed or confused and possibly seeking to engage with other lone female travellers.”

Earlier this week, Scotland Yard issued a fresh appeal saying Ms Davies could be “in the local area and in need of help”.

After numerous police appeals, members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of the 24-year-old in the Croydon area and police have been scouring thousands of hours of CCTV trying to verify whether the sightings were actually her.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her.

“I would remind people that even though detectives from specialist crime are investigating, this remains a missing person inquiry.”

Mr Penney stressed that the 24-year-old or anyone who may be helping her is not in trouble.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8721 4622, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

