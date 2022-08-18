British and Argentine Falklands veterans unite to scale Mont Blanc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British and Argentine Falklands veterans unite to scale Mont Blanc

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 3:10 pm
The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days
The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days (Alamy/PA

A team of British and Argentine Falklands War veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc next month in an “act of reconciliation” to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

This year marked four decades since the end of the undeclared war, which lasted for 10 weeks from April 2 until June 14, 1982, after Argentina invaded the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic.

The conflict ended with an Argentine surrender, ultimately claiming the lives of 225 British servicemen, 649 Argentine military personnel, and three civilians.

Alejandro Diego
One of the climbers, Argentine veteran Alejandro Diego, was 20 when he was sent to fight in the Falklands (Alejandro Diego/PA)

But now an Anglo-Argentine team of six Falklands War veterans plans to embark on a six-day mission to climb the 15,774ft mountain in an effort to highlight the spirit of reconciliation between the two countries.

The former soldiers from the Argentine forces, Gurkhas, Welsh Guards, Royal Engineers, SAS, and the Royal Marines will begin their French Alps expedition to climb the highest mountain in western Europe on September 11.

The veterans will be raising money for Blesma, a military charity that provides limbless and injured veterans with lifelong support.

Argentine Alejandro Diego, a 20-year-old conscript when he was sent to the Falkland Islands on April 2, 1982, will travel from his home in Buenos Aires to join the expedition.

Alejandro Diego
Mr Diego returned to visit the graves of his comrades at a cemetery in the Falklands (Alejandro Diego/PA)

Mr Diego, 60, said he was once “determined to kill the British” after his friend was killed during the conflict, but that he later realised “nobody deserves to die for a piece of land”.

“From birth it is as though we are microchipped to believe ‘Malvinas son Argentinas’ – that the islands are part of Argentina,” he said. “But it is not the same from the point of view of the Islanders.

“We can’t take them back through force; instead, we have to make Argentina such a lovely place to live that the Falkland Islands want to belong to Argentina again.

“We have to accept that the Islanders, as human beings, have the right to choose their own future – and the war made me see that,” he said.

“The challenge for us is that the Islanders’ wishes coincide with our wishes as a nation.”

Falklands war timetable
(PA Graphics)

On a 2012 visit to the Argentine cemetery on the Falklands, Mr Diego said that his friend’s spirit told him “that the way to honour the dead is to reach an agreement, not more conflict… Nobody deserves to die for a piece of land.”

The Mont Blanc expedition will be led by former Welsh Guardsman Will Kevans, 59, who said: “Alejandro’s story needs to be heard because it reminds us all that there are two sides to every story – and every war – and, at their hearts, are people.

“We were all very young when we went into battle and we owe it to those that follow us to try and ensure it never happens again.”

