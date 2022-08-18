East London community emerges stronger from devastating wildfire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
East London community emerges stronger from devastating wildfire

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 4:53 pm
Fire damaged homes in the village of Wennington, in Havering, east London after a blaze on July 19th due to the hot weather. Picture date: Thursday August 18, 2022.
Fire damaged homes in the village of Wennington, in Havering, east London after a blaze on July 19th due to the hot weather. Picture date: Thursday August 18, 2022.

Residents of an east London village ripped apart by wildfires one month ago say their community has been brought together by the disaster.

Wennington, Havering, lost 16 homes in the mid-July heatwave, with its population forced to evacuate as roughly 100 firefighters tackled the blaze on July 19.

Many locals are unable to return, with some said to be staying in hostels, but those that have say they are chatting to people in the street and planning community events.

Jean and Peter Edwards, who live between two rows of ruined houses, said the remaining residents had banded together after the fire.

Mrs Edwards said: “They’re having a picnic or something on the green, which is to check on everybody, I suppose.

“But it’s sad, when I walk past the cottages and see how they’re completely gutted and think of those poor people, they’ve lost everything.

“And there’s us – we’re standing anyway, at least.”

The couple’s house escaped the fire with little more than smoke damage, unlike many others. Neighbours had grown closer in the aftermath of the blaze, according to Mr Edwards, who works in facilities management.

He said: “It’s brought the community together – people say hello, I’ve had more conversations with the people around here.

“The guy I spoke to last weekend… he was saying once this is all finished we invite everybody and have a bit of a party.”

Marine Cottages, a row of condemned homes along Wennington Road, are almost completely destroyed, with their roofs caved in and windows blown out.

About two hundred yards up the street, the Kent View houses – overlooking a large field razed by the fire – are little more than husks.

The razed garden of one is littered by burnt-out barbecues and wheelbarrows, with a limp yellow cordon reading “Hazard Zone” spread across its perimeter.

One man, who declined to give his name, said: “The few people that I’ve talked to… they don’t want to come back here. Even when their houses are rebuilt.”

Sitting in a neighbour’s garage admiring a Corvette, he continued: “I suppose it’s a generation that are going to go, we’ll go somewhere else now.

“Well, we haven’t got a lot of fields around now, you know?”

However, the man – left with burn marks on his arms and legs after trying to fight the fire – believes the remaining residents have become closer.

“It’s changed a bit because you’ve got to know people,” he said.

Dave Biles, the Corvette’s owner, lives in the only property in Marine Cottages to have been largely spared by the blaze.

Glancing down to the homes of his former neighbours, he said: “It could have been me, I know – but it’s not. So I feel for them, my heart goes to those people.”

However, the blaze was close enough to consume a Spanish villa he had built at the back of his house, melting PVC off its walls and destroying sunloungers.

