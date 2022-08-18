Linda Evangelista poses for British Vogue with face held with tape and elastic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Linda Evangelista poses for British Vogue with face held with tape and elastic

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 4:54 pm

Linda Evangelista has said she is “trying to love myself as I am” after taking part in a photoshoot for British Vogue with her face held in place with tape and elastic.

The Canadian supermodel, 57, claimed in September that she had been left “permanently deformed” and “brutally disfigured” from a cosmetic procedure called CoolSculpting.

She said the treatment had resulted in paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, where the fatty tissue on her body increased in size rather than shrank.

Evangelista has since settled a lawsuit in New York against Zeltiq Aesthetics, CoolSculpting’s parent company.

Appearing on the cover of British Vogue in a variety of outfits showing only the front of her face, she stressed that make-up artist Pat McGrath had used tape and elastics to draw back her face, jaw and neck.

She said: “That’s not my jaw and neck in real life – and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere.

“You know what, I’m trying to love myself as I am, but for the photos. Look, for photos I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed.

“Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.”

Denying the photoshoot marks a comeback after a number of years living as a “recluse”, she added: “Am I cured mentally? Absolutely not. But I’m so grateful for the support I got from my friends and from my industry…

“You’re not going to see me in a swimsuit, that’s for sure. It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking…”

(Steven Meisel/British Vogue/PA)

CoolSculpting is the brand name for cryolipolysis, a popular fat freezing procedure, which cools the fat so that frozen, dead fat cells can be excreted out of the body through the liver.

Speaking about the procedure, she said: “If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself… I wouldn’t have taken that risk.”

Evangelista, one of the most famous faces of the 1990s fashion industry, told British Vogue she had been drawn to the procedure both by its advertising and her own vanity.

She said: “Those CoolSculpting commercials were on all the time, on CNN, on MSNBC, over and over, and they would ask, ‘Do you like what you see in the mirror?’ They were speaking to me.

“It was about stubborn fat in areas that wouldn’t budge. It said no downtime, no surgery and…I drank the magic potion, and I would because I’m a little vain. So I went for it – and it backfired.”

In a statement to British Vogue, a representative for Zeltiq said: “We are pleased to have resolved this matter with Ms Evangelista.

“Our focus continues to be on empowering confidence by providing safe, reliable aesthetics products and services backed by science.

“CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment for visible fat bulges in the nine areas of the body.”

Zeltiq’s parent company Allergan has been contacted for further comment.

The full feature is in the September issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday.

