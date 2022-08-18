‘Almost half of cancer deaths due to risk factors like smoking and drinking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Almost half of cancer deaths due to risk factors like smoking and drinking’

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 11:34 pm
Smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million cancer deaths around the world in 2019, new research suggests (PA)
Smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million cancer deaths around the world in 2019, new research suggests (PA)

Smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and other known risk factors were responsible for nearly 4.45 million cancer deaths around the world in 2019, new research suggests.

The new study is the first to estimate how a list of 34 risk factors contribute to cancer deaths and ill health globally, regionally and nationally, across age groups, for both sexes and over time.

According to the research, 4.45 million represents 44.4% of all cancer deaths across the world.

However, the data indicates that the UK number of cancer deaths from the risk factors was above the global average, at 49.7%.

Dr Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, said: “This study illustrates that the burden of cancer remains an important public health challenge that is growing in magnitude around the world.

“Smoking continues to be the leading risk factor for cancer globally, with other substantial contributors to cancer burden varying.

“Our findings can help policymakers and researchers identify key risk factors that could be targeted in efforts to reduce deaths and ill health from cancer regionally, nationally and globally.”

Behavioural risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, unsafe sex and dietary risks were responsible for the vast majority of cancer burden globally, accounting for 3.7 million deaths, the study found.

Using the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors (GBD) 2019 study, researchers investigated how 34 behavioural, metabolic and environmental and occupational risk factors contributed to deaths and ill health due to 23 cancer types in 2019.

Estimates of cancer burden were based on deaths and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), a measure of years of life lost to death and years lived with disability.

According to the study, risk factors included in the analysis accounted for 105 million cancer DALYs globally for both sexes in 2019 – 42% of all DALYs in that year.

Researchers found that the leading cause of risk-attributable cancer death for both men and women globally was tracheal, bronchus and lung cancer, which accounted for 36.9% of all cancer deaths attributable to risk factors.

This was followed by colon and rectum cancer (13.3%), oesophageal cancer (9.7%) and stomach cancer (6.6%) in men, and cervical cancer (17.9%), colon and rectum cancer (15.8%) and breast cancer (11%) in women.

Between 2010 and 2019, cancer deaths due to risk factors rose by 20.4% globally, increasing from 3.7 million to 4.45 million.

Dr Lisa Force, assistant professor in Health Metrics Sciences at IHME at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, said: “Policy efforts to reduce exposure to cancer risk factors at the population level are important and should be part of comprehensive cancer control strategies that also support early diagnosis and effective treatment.”

Writing in a linked comment, professor Diana Sarfati and Dr Jason Gurney of the University of Otago, New Zealand, who were not involved in the study, said: “The primary prevention of cancer through eradication or mitigation of modifiable risk factors is our best hope of reducing the future burden of cancer.

“Reducing this burden will improve health and wellbeing and alleviate the compounding effects on humans and the fiscal resourcing pressure within cancer services and the wider health sector.”

The study is published in The Lancet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Group workout at Aberdeen Sports Village
Local fitness provider freezes gym membership prices in Aberdeen
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for an average of five days, a new study estimates (PA)
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for five days, study suggests
Health sector leaders warn the UK faces a ‘humanitarian crisis’ of worsening health outcomes unless the Government does more to help with rising energy costs (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Humanitarian crisis’ in UK if action not taken on energy bills, say NHS bosses
Authorities have asked for excess deaths figures to be examined after it was reported lockdown’s effects may be killing more people than Covid-19 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Excess death figures to be examined amid concerns about lockdown effects
2BGG6R7 Staff assist a man using a zimmer frame at a residential care home in Redcar, UK. 2/2/2018. Photograph: Stuart Bolton.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay considers overseas hiring spree for care homes
A pilot scheme in Norfolk recorded that 42% of smokers who redeemed a voucher for a free e-cigarette starter kit had quit at four weeks. (Nick Ansell/ PA)
Free e-cigarette vouchers help two in five smokers to quit in pilot study
(PA)
NHS Covid Pass fixed after glitch leaves travellers without vaccination records
Rishi Sunak takes part in a hustings in Belfast as part of the Tory leadership race (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak pledges to ‘restore’ NHS dentistry
The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights (PA)
Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room