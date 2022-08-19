Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 10:17 am
The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, cybersecurity experts said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw.

The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.

The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, cybersecurity experts said, and Apple confirmed that it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.

But industry experts have encouraged Apple users to “stay calm” on the issue.

There have so far been no confirmed reports of specific cases where the security flaw had been used against people or devices.

Apple’s published disclosure of the issue said it was reported to them by an anonymous researcher.

The update has been made available to the iPhone 6s and later, all models of the iPad Pro, the iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and the iPod touch (7th generation).

Mac users running macOS Monterey are also being encouraged to update.

Cybersecurity experts have encouraged the public to update their devices as soon as possible to protect themselves against the flaw, but also urged people not to panic.

Brian Higgins, security specialist at Comparitech, said: “It’s very rare for them to go public like this, which means everyone should take this threat seriously and update as soon as they are able.

“If Apple think it’s so serious that they need to go public, then if you haven’t already installed iOS 15.6.1 you need to go and do it right now.”

Sam Curry, chief security officer at Cybereason, said: “Regardless of Apple’s recent disclosure of a serious vulnerability affecting millions of iPhones, iPads and Macs, it wouldn’t be prudent for anyone to panic.

“While the vulnerability could allow threat actors to take full control of a device, stay calm and simply get control of your devices and download the software updates available from Apple.

“Do that and move on. In a rare case, we will find out how threat actors were able to exploit the current vulnerabilities. Overall, follow Apple instructions if you think you are infected and consult your IT department at work, school, etc, as needed for more information.

“With billions of Apple devices in use around the world, security can’t be a luxury for Apple and it’s not, it’s a responsibility they take seriously.

“Failing is OK as no-one is perfect. Failing consistently is not. Generally, Apple is a more secure platform, but they must continue to invest and demonstrate that continued commitment going forward.”

0