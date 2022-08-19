Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson in court to defend Ryan Giggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson in court to defend Ryan Giggs

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 5:43 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence in the trial of Ryan Giggs (PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence in the trial of Ryan Giggs (PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson has told a court he never saw Ryan Giggs lose his temper as he gave evidence defending his ex-player.

The former Manchester United manager, 80, spoke about his relationship at the club with Giggs, who is on trial charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

Sir Alex told Manchester Crown Court on Friday that Giggs had a “fantastic temperament”, adding: “To have a career as long as he had in a difficult position, in terms of energy, he fulfilled everything we ever wished for.”

He said Giggs was “without doubt the best example we had at the club” and “everyone looked at Ryan Giggs as the number one”.

Asked by Giggs’s barrister Chris Daw QC if he had ever seen him “lose his temper or become aggressive”, Sir Alex replied: “No.”

Earlier, jurors heard the contents of a “final goodbye” letter written by Ms Greville on October 29, 2020 – three days before Giggs allegedly assaulted her.

The letter, titled The Final Goodbye, details the former Manchester United footballer’s alleged infidelities with at least eight women.

Giggs’s defence team read the letter, which began: “I know pretty much everything you have been doing with other women behind my back since the day I met you.”

Ms Greville described Giggs as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat”, telling him: “My gut always told me you couldn’t be trusted.

“I now know you say the same things you say to me to multiple women.

“I’m nothing special, I was just the one you didn’t let have a happy life.”

Ms Greville claimed the “other women” have “husbands and kids”.

Jurors heard the “goodbye” letter continued: “I know you and Helen had a full-on relationship while you were sleeping with me.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court
Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)

“You told her you loved her and wanted to have a family.”

The letter said “Helen” had “met the kids” and that she and Giggs were “in constant contact, even now”.

It went on to say: “You and Zara were also in a full-on relationship for nearly a year,” adding that Giggs “got your Harrods guy to send her a pair of shoes and a dress”.

The letter continued: “I know about Natalie and Suzie, not to mention Kelly.

“I know about the women you meet at the Stafford.”

She also accused him of “sending dirty messages about threesomes with Charlotte from Hotel Football”.

The letter also detailed an incident of Giggs “shagging someone else” when he was supposed to be picking Ms Greville up.

It said: “Oh, and I know about Steph – she’s married to the cricketer now.”

Ms Greville accused them of having a “full blown affair in 2014” which “carried on the whole time you were seeing me”.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court
Ryan Giggs denies all charges against him (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Greville added: “Let’s not forget about (name redacted)” – another woman he was accused of being unfaithful with.

The letter continued: “You will never lie to me or cheat on me again.”

Ms Greville said she intended to keep the puppy she and Giggs had bought, saying: “I think after everything you have put me through I deserve to have something good from this relationship.”

She said she had “finally found out I fell in love with a person who doesn’t even exist”, adding, “I’m sad you could never be honest with me about anything.

“You were constantly telling me you want to be happy but us girls can always tell when a man is lying and cheating.

“A little bit of advice: If you want to be happy with someone, be honest. Don’t cheat.

“I believe you loved and still love Helen but you cheated on her with me.”

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, 26.

Giving evidence earlier in the week, self-confessed “love cheat” Giggs told the jury he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships but had never assaulted a woman.

He said he had never been able to resist “interest” from an “attractive woman”, agreed he was a “flirt by nature”, and confirmed he had lied more than once to his ex-wife Stacey and PR executive Ms Greville.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal death (Andrew Harnik/AP)
James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal…
Who were the four British terrorists dubbed ‘The Beatles’? (Andrew Harnik/AP
Who were the four British terrorists dubbed ‘The Beatles’?
Cameras are set up outside the US District Courthouse before the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh (Andrew Harnik/AP)
British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages
Stock photo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, social media app icons on a smart phone.
Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Record number of blackmail crimes reported to police
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside London Euston train station (PA)
Union boss Mick Lynch warns of ‘really difficult period’ in Tube dispute
The gas explosion caused by resident Ian Lenaghan wrecked his Sunderland street (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Navy veteran jailed for five years for gas blast which wrecked street
The president of Ireland Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Thomas O’Halloran (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Irish president pays tribute to ‘generosity and kindness’ of Thomas O’Halloran
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Mendy rape accuser ‘was in WhatsApp group with another alleged assault victim’
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Letter written by Giggs’ ex-partner days before alleged assault read to jurors

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0