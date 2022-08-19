Navy veteran jailed for five years for gas blast which wrecked street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Navy veteran jailed for five years for gas blast which wrecked street

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 3:28 pm
The gas explosion caused by resident Ian Lenaghan wrecked his Sunderland street (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The gas explosion caused by resident Ian Lenaghan wrecked his Sunderland street (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Falklands War veteran has been jailed for five years for causing a gas explosion which put two people in hospital and caused more £1 million of damage to a residential street.

Ian Lenaghan, 59, cut a hose which fed into his cooker and ignited the gas, causing an explosion which meant eight people needed to be rehomed from Whickham Street, Sunderland.

One heard a “whoosh” then the building collapsed, Newcastle Crown Court heard, while another likened it to a bomb going off.

Ian Lenaghan court case
Ian Lenaghan, 59, who admitted causing a gas explosion which caused damage to his street (Northumbria Police/PA)

The former Royal Navy man suffered 80 per cent burns in the blast on February 15, which also left his downstairs neighbour needing several days of hospital treatment.

The blast wrecked properties owned by the Gentoo housing association and one privately-owned flat, and a decision has yet to be taken on whether to repair or rebuild them.

The damage has been estimated at at least £1 million and the fire service’s response of 15 vehicles and 40 crew cost £7,000.

Neighbours lost their possessions and a pet cat was killed in the explosion, Emma Dowling, prosecuting, said.

Lenaghan, a father-of-three, initially denied any blame, saying he was in the loft changing amps when the explosion ripped through his home.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation revealed the gas pipe had been deliberately cut and he was to admit a single charge of damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

A psychiatric report later revealed Lenaghan had seen media coverage of the Falklands War, where he had seen active service, and it struck him that he had done little of value since then.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said: “He didn’t expect such an explosion, it was ultimately an act that he did in an attempt to take his life.”

Recorder Tom Moran said: “Sadly there are many ways of doing that.

“You chose a spectacularly reckless way to do that.

“Anyone thinking clearly would have seen the way you did it exposed other people to a great deal of danger as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal death (Andrew Harnik/AP)
James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal…
Who were the four British terrorists dubbed ‘The Beatles’? (Andrew Harnik/AP
Who were the four British terrorists dubbed ‘The Beatles’?
Cameras are set up outside the US District Courthouse before the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh (Andrew Harnik/AP)
British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages
Stock photo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, social media app icons on a smart phone.
Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Record number of blackmail crimes reported to police
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside London Euston train station (PA)
Union boss Mick Lynch warns of ‘really difficult period’ in Tube dispute
Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence in the trial of Ryan Giggs (PA)
Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson in court to defend Ryan Giggs
The president of Ireland Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Thomas O’Halloran (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Irish president pays tribute to ‘generosity and kindness’ of Thomas O’Halloran
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Mendy rape accuser ‘was in WhatsApp group with another alleged assault victim’
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Letter written by Giggs’ ex-partner days before alleged assault read to jurors

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0