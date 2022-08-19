Record number of blackmail crimes reported to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Record number of blackmail crimes reported to police

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 4:06 pm
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)

A record number of blackmail offences were reported to police in England and Wales last year, figures show.

Charity Victim Support is urging the Government and police to take the crime – which includes a rising number of “sextortion” cases – seriously.

Home Office figures show police forces across England and Wales recorded 22,064 blackmail offences in the year to March – more than double the number in 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also the most since comparable records began in 2012-13, with almost every police force across the two nations seeing records broken.

According to the latest population estimates, Cumbria Constabulary recorded 6.7 offences for every 10,000 people last year – the highest rate of all forces in England and Wales.

Blackmail is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and is one of the fastest growing crimes in the past decade.

Victim Support said the rise could reflect more crimes or victims feeling more empowered to come forward, but warned many still choose not to as they feel embarrassed.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity, said: “This steep rise in reports of blackmail is seriously concerning – with only 1% of cases resulting in a charge, we risk victims losing trust in the criminal justice system.

“It is essential victims of blackmail are given practical and emotional support to help them recover and seek justice.

“Police forces and the Government must take this crime seriously and get to the bottom of why we’re seeing this increase.”

Although the Home Office figures do not break down the type of blackmail carried out, the National Crime Agency said “sextortion”, or webcam blackmail – where victims are tricked into performing sexual acts on video – is a growing threat.

And the Revenge Porn Helpline, which supports those who have suffered intimate image abuse, said it was their most reported issue in 2021.

Zara Ward, a senior practitioner at the service, said: “In many of our cases we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and so many of these instances go unreported because the scammers have a huge impact on their victims, and it can lead to a lot of victims remaining silent.”

She said the pandemic drove much of people’s daily communication online, including relationships, and a lot of scams now begin on dating apps or social media.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said a rise in blackmail crimes is largely down to improvements in recording.

It encourages anyone who has been a victim to report it to the police – where they will receive continued support – and not give in to demands.

Separate figures show that of the 20,360 blackmail investigations closed nationwide in 2021-22, just 1% resulted in a charge or summons, and 59% with no suspect identified.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting police by funding crime prevention measures, including equipping police with better technology to help catch more criminals.

“We are working with partners across the criminal justice system to increase the number of cases being charged and prosecuted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal death (Andrew Harnik/AP)
James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal…
Who were the four British terrorists dubbed ‘The Beatles’? (Andrew Harnik/AP
Who were the four British terrorists dubbed ‘The Beatles’?
Cameras are set up outside the US District Courthouse before the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh (Andrew Harnik/AP)
British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages
Stock photo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, social media app icons on a smart phone.
Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside London Euston train station (PA)
Union boss Mick Lynch warns of ‘really difficult period’ in Tube dispute
The gas explosion caused by resident Ian Lenaghan wrecked his Sunderland street (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Navy veteran jailed for five years for gas blast which wrecked street
Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence in the trial of Ryan Giggs (PA)
Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson in court to defend Ryan Giggs
The president of Ireland Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Thomas O’Halloran (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Irish president pays tribute to ‘generosity and kindness’ of Thomas O’Halloran
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Mendy rape accuser ‘was in WhatsApp group with another alleged assault victim’
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Letter written by Giggs’ ex-partner days before alleged assault read to jurors

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0