Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 8:16 pm
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death.

Mr O’Halloran, who was originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare in the west of Ireland, died after being stabbed in the chest in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.

His brother and nephew described him as a “kind and gentle” man.

They said his family and the wider community have been left devastated by his killing.

The pensioner is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

A man charged with Mr O’Halloran’s murder has been remanded in custody.

Lee Byer, 44, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr O’Halloran’s younger brother George told the Daily Mail: ‘Tommy was a kind and gentle man.

“He was a very kind person who would get along with anybody. This was a terrible thing to have happened.’

Mr O’Halloran left Ireland as a teenager in the 1950s and emigrated to the UK along with eight siblings.

He was born into a large family and lived in a small thatched cottage on the outskirts of Ennistymon.

“He left Ennistymon 70 years ago to find better opportunities in London,” his brother said.

“But he came back every year.

“He loved to play music. He did not drink or smoke but he could sit in a bar all night long with a bottle of Coke and listen to the band play.”

George O’Halloran said he and his siblings grew up in humble circumstances with no electricity or running water but that their parents gave them a love of life.

“Our father Thomas and mother loved music. So we were brought up listening to music. That is where Tommy got his love of music,” he added.

George’s son and Thomas O’Halloran’s nephew, Thomas O’Halloran Jnr, told Irish broadcaster RTE: “It’s complete numbness with the loss of our uncle.

“It’s been horrendous, absolutely terrifying that something like this could happen to such a gentle, kind person.

Mr O’Halloran said his uncle was “always caring, always giving”.

He added: “Great musical talent, just an all-round good person that always did his best to give back to everybody around him. He’s the type of guy that would give the shirt off his back.”

Mr O’Halloran Jnr added: “At that stage in somebody’s life, to reach 87 is a feat in itself, but to be tragically taken away from his direct family and his extended family here in Ireland, it’s senseless. Absolutely senseless.

“The violence, seemingly for no particular reason, which has completely shocked all of us. It’s numbing, it’s unbearable to think about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

(David Jones/PA)
Exam board apologises to students still wating for BTec results
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shapps urges RMT to put 8% pay offer to rail workers for vote amid…
(PA)
British toddler killed by car while on Irish holiday
Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl and Nisha Tandon taking part in the Mela annual procession (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)
Colour fills Belfast streets as city marks largest cultural diversity festival
The Insolvency Service has determined P&O Ferries will not face criminal proceedings over its actions in firing almost 800 workers earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Insolvency Service says P&O will not face criminal action over mass sackings
What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 20
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment
Noah Donohoe died two years ago (Family handout/PA)
Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy
El Shafee Elsheikh victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)
El Shafee Elsheikh’s victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’
James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal death (Andrew Harnik/AP)
James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal…

More from Press and Journal

Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win at…
0