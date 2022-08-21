Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 4:47 pm
The Kent Police flag at police headquarters in Maidstone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Kent.

Police were called to a location on or near Avebury Avenue in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after a man in his twenties was stabbed.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene, but the man died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, south London, a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys, all from Tonbridge, were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of murder, Kent Police said.

A 47-year-old woman, also from Coulsdon, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in custody.

A teenage boy who was arrested shortly after the incident has since been released without charge.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We thank those who have come forward with information so far and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“It is crucial that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, just after midnight.

“The area where the victim was assaulted was close to Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties. If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don’t hesitate to call us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 19-0050.

Information can also be submitted by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

