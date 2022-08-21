Police and crime commissioner ‘gobsmacked’ by support for cycling challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police and crime commissioner ‘gobsmacked’ by support for cycling challenge

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 6:17 pm
Festus Akinbusoye completing the cycle with fellow team members (Festus Akinbusoye/PA)
Festus Akinbusoye completing the cycle with fellow team members (Festus Akinbusoye/PA)

A police and crime commissioner who took on a cycling challenge has said he is “gobsmacked” after exceeding his fundraising target for a charity which provides support to bereaved family members of police officers killed on duty.

The UK Police Unity Tour is an annual cycle which aims to raise funds for charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS), which support families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty.

Group of people wearing the same top and looking away from the camera
Cyclists take part in the Police Unity Tour (Festus Akinbusoye/PA)

The cycle took place from August 19 to August 21, with more than 300 cyclists from different police forces including Essex, Leicestershire and Bedfordshire taking part.

Festus Akinbusoye, the elected Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Bedfordshire told the PA news agency that he decided to join the cycle after attending the funeral of Andrew Harper in 2019. Mr Harper was a Thames Valley police constable who was killed near Sulhamstead, Berkshire in the line of duty.

“Listening to his wife speak at that funeral was a very moving experience. It just opened my eyes a lot more to the real dangers that these men and women face every day,” said Mr Akinbusoye, 44.

“The reality is that there are very few jobs in this country where people can leave their home in the morning and they cannot guarantee that they can come back – policing is one of those jobs.”

When Mr Akinbusoye found out about the cycling tour, he wanted to “give it a try” due to the support COPS gives to the bereaved families of officers, even though he admitted: “I am not a cyclist at all.”

However, over the course of the three days, he has cycled more than 200 miles with a team of around 15 fellow cyclists from Bedfordshire.

As part of the cycle, each participant gets a blue band that is “in memory of a police constable” and the name of the police force and when they died can be found on the band.

Man holding a blue band with writing engraved on it
Festus Akinbusoye holding the band which pays tribute to John Simmons (Festus Akinbusoye/PA)

“I rode for a guy called John Simmons who died on the fifth of August 2006 and was in the Bedfordshire police force,” he said.

“I have his band with me and I will be giving it to his parents later on this week because they could not make it to Staffordshire today.

“I did not know who John Simmons was, but now I feel like I do because I have learned his story and I’m hearing from officers who said that he was a genuinely nice, chirpy guy.”

Each force taking part in the cycle had a different starting point depending on where they are based, but the final location was the same – The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. A memorial service was held to end proceedings.

Man sitting around table and looking at the camera
Festus Akinbusoye and fellow cyclists share stories during the cycling fundraiser (Festus Akinbusoye/PA)

“Something that has really stuck with me was that during the memorial service today, I saw myself surrounded with many hundreds of police officers and their families – some of them I knew and some I have been riding with over the past three days,” he said.

“Every single day we’ve been together, we are together, we talked together, we sang together, we rode together for hours upon end and it dawned on me, how would I feel if anything were to happen with these guys?

“That would break my heart because they are just doing their jobs and policing is a very tight-knit family in many ways and when one gets wounded, that ripple effect is so massive within the force.”

The PCC planned to raise £500 but achieved more than double that and said he was “gobsmacked” because of the support.

“I’m so humbled by the pennies and pounds that many have contributed and I have no doubt that is going to go to good use because I actually got to see it for myself,” he said.

“I got to speak to some of the beneficiaries and look in their eyes and they told me how much support they have received from COPS and how much it means to them to see hundreds of police officers and supporters cycling for them.

“It was a very powerful moment that I will never forget.”

Roughly £1.1 million has been raised over the 10 years the event has taken place and a house was purchased which provides respite housing for affected families.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Bernie Ecclestone (Tony Marshall/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone in court on fraud charge
What the papers say – August 22 (PA)
What the papers say – August 22
GCSEs will follow A-levels with a drop in grades this year compared to 2021 when students were teacher-assessed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Almost a quarter of a million fewer top GCSE grades predicted as exams return
The University and College Union has said it will ballot for industrial action next month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scrap vanity projects and reinvest spare cash in staff, universities told
(Channel 4/PA)
Channel 4 announces musical about Andrew and revival of Friday Night Live
Mark Hawthorne is now working in Melbourne, Australia (Mark Hawthorne/PA)
Belfast barber urges those receiving GCSE results to aim for the sky
A person holds an iPhone showing various apps (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Poll says accessing culture digitally is important but comes at a cost to artists
Owami Davies went missing six weeks ago (PA)
How police investigations to find missing nurse Owami Davies have unfolded
Diana, The Princess of Wales (PA)
French detectives grapple with fact and fiction of Diana’s death in documentary
Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0