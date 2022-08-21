Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 12:04 am
Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
The cousin of boxer Tyson Fury has been stabbed to death in what police called a “senseless” and “unplanned” attack.

In a social media post on Sunday, the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin Rico Burton was “stabbed in the neck” and called on the Government to “bring higher sentencing for knife crime”.

Fury said those who carried knives were “idiots”.

Police said emergency services received multiple calls about a disturbance in Goose Green, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at around 3am on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old man and a 31-year-old man with stab wounds receiving first aid from members of the public before police and paramedics took over.

Both men were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary where the 31-year-old man died of his injuries while the 17-year-old remains in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

Greater Manchester Police Superintendent Ben Ewart later confirmed that the 31-year-old was Mr Burton.

A PCSO stands alongside a floral tribute at the scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing incident
A PCSO stands alongside a floral tribute at the scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham (Eddie Garvey/PA)

Speaking to reporters, he said: “Can I take this opportunity first to pass on my sincere condolences to Rico’s family and friends, and also praise the members of the public who stepped in and provided first aid.”

Mr Ewart said the force has launched a murder investigation and specialist officers are supporting both families.

He said two men aged 21 and 20 have been arrested – one on suspicion of murder and the other on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and murder.

“This is without doubt a senseless attack and both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends,” Mr Ewart said.

“Goose Green is a popular nightspot and would have been busy at the time and I appeal for anyone who was there overnight on Saturday August 20 or anyone with information about this incident, including phone photograph footage or videos, to come forward, in particular any friends of any of the victims or suspects who may have been out with them that night who has not yet come forward.

“We have increased police controls in the area and knife crime remains a priority for Greater Manchester Police, the devastating effects of which have been demonstrated this morning.”

The scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing incident
The scene in the Goose Green area of Altrincham (Eddie Garvey/PA)

Mr Ewart said the stabbing took place “spontaneously” and was “unplanned”.

Asked what police had been told about there being an argument, he said officers are continuing a “very live” investigation and it is a factor they are looking into.

On what police could say about the man who was killed, Mr Ewart said: “At this stage, I don’t know any further information. We are in contact with his family.”

He added: “Everything suggests, at this stage, he was out enjoying an evening with friends and this has taken place spontaneously and unplanned.

“So it’s a very, very tragic ending to what should have been a good night out with friends.”

Asked about Tyson Fury’s post, he said: “I am aware of the media circulation. I can’t confirm whether there is a connection with the family.”