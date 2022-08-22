Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman dies in crash that leaves Range Rover on railway track

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 6:39 am Updated: August 22, 2022, 9:22 pm
The scene of a fatal crash in Park Royal, west London, in which a Range Rover ended up on a railway track (Victoria Jones/PA)
The scene of a fatal crash in Park Royal, west London, in which a Range Rover ended up on a railway track (Victoria Jones/PA)

A woman has died in a fatal crash in which a Range Rover ended up on a west London railway track after hitting a stationary Tesla in the early hours of Monday.

Residents living near Park Royal Station said the collision on the A40 westbound at 3.48am was so loud that it woke them up.

A woman, 33, believed to be a passenger in the Range Rover, died at the scene, while the driver, 23, was taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Her family have been informed.

A second woman, 26, who was in the Range Rover, has injuries that are not life-threatening, while a man, 56, who is thought to have been with the Tesla was treated for injuries assessed as non-life threatening.

Park Royal crash claoses Tube line
The scene of a fatal crash in west London in which a Range Rover ended up on a railway track (Victoria Jones/{PA)

A police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Tesla garage and into Park Royal station.

“The Tesla was stationary. The other car crashed into the Tesla garage and flipped into the station, landing on the tracks,” the police source said.

Andrew Wood, who lives in a block of flats next to the station, said: “It woke me up. I heard this huge bash at about half past three. I thought it was somebody breaking into one of the garages.

“The car must have smashed the fence, because behind that is the pedestrian walkway and it’s come right over that. Ten minutes after there were helicopters, it was like the Third World War.”

Nada Alobaidi, 31, who lives in the same block of flats, said: “I heard a big crash. I came outside and saw a lot of police and an ambulance as well.

“There was a lot of smoke. I didn’t see the car because it was during the night.

“The A40 can be quite dangerous around Park Royal Station. Car accidents do sometimes happen.”

Cordons were put in place after the collision and the Piccadilly Tube line was part suspended.

The Range Rover was being removed from the tracks by a small crane lifting the car on to a train.

Police urged any witnesses yet to speak to them to call 101, ref 905/22aug.

