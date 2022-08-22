Former police chief says court backlog lies behind spate of violent crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former police chief says court backlog lies behind spate of violent crime

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 10:33 am Updated: August 22, 2022, 10:49 am
The scene in Altrincham where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing (PA)
The scene in Altrincham where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing (PA)

The former chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has said a backlog of court cases caused by the pandemic is behind a spate of violent crime following the fatal stabbing of Tyson Fury’s cousin.

Rico Burton, 31, was found with stab wounds at around 3am on Sunday in Goose Green, Altrincham and subsequently died of his injuries at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Heavyweight boxer Fury said his cousin had been “stabbed in the neck” and called for an end to knife crime and “higher sentencing” for offenders on Sunday in a social media post branding those who carry knives as “idiots”.

Manchester shootings
Sir Peter Fahy, former Chief Constable of Greater Manchester (PA)

Speaking on Monday, ex-GMP chief Sir Peter Fahy said the court backlog has led to offenders spending more time on bail and reoffending.

Sir Peter told Sky News: “The main issue is the huge backlog… There is a backlog of 58,000 cases and if you’re dealing with young criminals, crucially you get them into court quickly.

“If they are out on bail, the chances are that they’re going to commit more crime which puts more work back into the system and creates more victims.”

According to figures published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, the Crown Court backlog increased for the third consecutive month in June, reaching 58,973 cases.

He added: “The fact is that we saw a big reduction in knife crime and violence in general during the pandemic and I think the police is still trying to work out what has happened since then.

“Have we seen a real increase in violent crime or are we just coming to a new normal?”

Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte – Wembley Stadium
Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has posted on Instagram about the death of his cousin (PA)

Writing on Instagram on Sunday, Fury said: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck this is becoming ridiculous … idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

Fury added: “Asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until [it’s] 1 of your own!

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment.”

But Sir Peter said tougher sentences may not solve the problem because offenders do not consider the length of their punishment while committing a stabbing.

He said: “Absolutely harsher sentences have their part to play, but often when you’re talking about a random offence like knife crime where somebody chooses suddenly to pull out a knife, and they stab someone in the artery causing them to die, really it’s not in their mind how long of a prison sentence (they are) going to get.

“The crucial thing is that the police are out there to arrest people, they get into the court system quickly and adequate measures are put in place not only to control that person but to try and rehabilitate them.

“I think it’s that lack of capacity in the court system which will be worrying police most.”

A 17-year-old boy with stab wounds who was found injured in the same incident remains in hospital in a serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police said two men aged 21 and 20 have been arrested – one on suspicion of murder and the other on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and murder.

Last week London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested a spate of violent crime in the capital was due to longer days, school holidays and summer heatwaves.

The mayor of London was speaking after six homicides had been reported in the capital in less than a week, including the stabbing of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford, west London, last Tuesday.

