William and Kate to move to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William and Kate to move to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 10:01 pm
The Cambridges (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Cambridges (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.

William and Kate will set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park, and the children will join the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire in September.

The duke and duchess are seeking a life in the country away from the goldfish bowl of their official residence Kensington Palace in west London in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.

They had been known to have set their heart on outdoorsy prep school Lambrook, with its 52 acres of grounds, for their youngsters where fees will cost William and Kate in excess of £50,000 a year.

The family will use the pretty 19th century Adelaide Cottage as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed cottage, which belongs to the Crown Estate.

It was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831 and is nestled just a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle in the private Home Park.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that the duke and duchess were “hugely grateful” to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte had a “happy start to their education” and were “pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s”.

Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Platinum Jubilee (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kensington Palace confirmed the family will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park before the school term begins.

A royal source said: “This is very much a decision that two parents have made to give their children the ‘most normal’ start possible.

“KP can be a little bit of a fishbowl.

“They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.

“It’s very much a decision that’s been led by the kids.”

William and Kate will retain Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A, which was refurbished with £4.5 million of taxpayers’ money in 2013, as their official residence and their working base, which will continue to house their office staff.

Prince Harry engagement
Kensington Palace will remain their official working residence (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But they will also keep their 10-bedroom Norfolk country mansion Anmer Hall, which was a gift from the Queen, has a swimming pool and tennis court and underwent large-scale building work at their own cost.

The downsizing to Adelaide Cottage, which is not considered vast, means William and Kate’s full-time nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will live elsewhere for the first time, as will other staff including the housekeeper and the chef.

The source said the duke and duchess were very conscious of how their move stands in contrast to the cost-of-living crisis impacting the nation.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked whether the couple was mindful of the economic difficulties facing many who would not be able to afford such opportunities, the source said: “They absolutely are.

“It’s something they have thought long and hard about and this is a decision they have not taken lightly.

“It would have been extremely difficult for them to continue on as senior working royals if they were based in Norfolk.

“What they have basically done allows them to put the kids first, but also to continue on doing what they do all day, every day.”

Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour ceremony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said the decision had many benefits for the family.

Mr Little said: “Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace is perfect in so many ways but the duke and duchess and their children are unable to come and go as they might like or take advantage of the nearby London parks because of the ever-present privacy issues.”

He added that having all three children at the same school made sense and would remove the “nightmare” journey from Kensington Palace to Battersea twice a day.

“It also means that the cost of security, always a contentious topic, is much lower than if Louis was at a different school to his siblings,” Mr Little said.

Royal move to Windsor
George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire (Lambrook School/PA)

But royal commentator and former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt highlighted the three properties now at the couple’s disposal amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Hunt said: “A third home for the Cambridges is a reminder the royals don’t suffer from the cost-of-living crisis and a looming recession in the same way as the rest of us.

“When taxpayers’ money was spent on refurbishing their apartment at Kensington Palace, Prince William, who campaigns for the homeless, insisted his family planned to stay there for many years to come.”

It had long been reported that William had been given a cottage called Tam-Na-Ghar by the Queen Mother on the Balmoral estate, but William does not lease or own the house – it is owned by the Crown Estate and leased to a third party, Kensington Palace said.

Republic branded the decision “disgraceful”.

Graham Smith, chief executive of the campaign group, said: “All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating and staffing.”

He said the Crown Estate was “a state-owned property empire that is supposed to make money for the treasury”.

Mr Smith added: “While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful.”

William and Kate will pay market value rent on the property from their own private funds, not from taxpayers’ money via the Sovereign Grant, and will foot their own moving costs.

Future king George, nine, and Charlotte, seven have left their current school Thomas’s Battersea in London and four-year-old Louis be starting full-time education.

ROYAL Cambridge
The location of Adelaide Cottage and Lambrook School (PA Graphics/PA)

They will enjoy first class facilities at Lambrook including a swimming pool, sports pitches and new £6 million academic and ICT building.

The day and boarding school offers both weekly boarding and flexi boarding for the older two – where they can opt for a night’s stay as and when they choose, but George and Charlotte will be day pupils for now.

The Good Schools Guide describes how youngsters get to “run and run” in vast grounds with “total freedom to explore, provided you’ve got your wellies on”, with Lambrook’s pastoral care described as excellent.

Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook, said we “very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

Ben Thomas, principal of Thomas’s London Day Schools, wished George and Charlotte “every happiness and success” and thanked the pair for “upholding the school’s values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas’s”.

It is the first time Lambrook has been chosen for a future king and his siblings.

William and Kate will be spending in excess of £53,000 a year on their children’s private education.

Fees cost £4,389 a term for Reception to Year 2 pupils such as Louis, £6,448 per term for Years 3-4 like Charlotte, and £6,999 per term for George through Years 5-8.

The bill amounts to £53,508’s worth of fees in 2021-2022, not factoring in any future boarding which costs £1,481 per term per pupil for Y3-8, potential sibling discount if available, fee increases or the cost of uniform or trips.

The school on the outskirts of Bracknell is only a 20-minute drive from Adelaide Cottage, and their new home is just a short stroll to see the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen lives just a 10-minute walk from Adelaide Cottage (Steve Parsons/PA)

The source said being able to be close to the 96-year-old monarch was a factor in the move.

Adelaide Cottage used to be the grace-and-favour home of equerry Group Captain Peter Townsend whose love affair with Princess Margaret caused a scandal in the 1950s.

Four bedroom detached rental properties in Windsor with substantially less land are currently priced at anywhere between £3,000 to £5,750 a month.

The location also ensures the family are close to Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa Matthews in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 23 (PA)
What the papers say – August 23
A nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot in Liverpool and two other people are in hospital with gunshot injuries (Peter Byrne/PA)
Murder investigation begins after nine-year-old girl fatally shot
Police have arrested two men after a woman was fatally stabbed in Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two men arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Merseyside
A magistrate in Canberra has said she does not understand the ‘case for secrecy’ as she rejected Nick Kyrgios’ request for a three-month adjournment in his assault case (Alana Calvert/PA)
Magistrate queries ‘secrecy’ as she rejects Nick Kyrgios’ request for delay
An assault charge against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been mentioned in an Australian court (Adam Davy/PA)
Assault case against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios mentioned in court
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Scrap GCSEs and A-levels for new qualification, urges Tony Blair Institute
The Scottish Lib Dems say mental health services for university students need to be overhauled (Chris Ison/PA)
Lib Dems call for overhaul of university mental health services
Hen Harrier chicks in the nest (Tim Melling/National Trust/PA)
National Trust celebrates good breeding year for hen harriers in Peak District
Medical students are cutting down on food and heating spending amid struggle with costs, says the BMA (Alamy/PA)
Medical students cutting spending on food and heating, says BMA
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend as an estimated 15 million bank holiday leisure trips are planned (Yui Mok/PA)
Amber traffic warning for bank holiday getaway

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Callum Bowie's Snapchat activities landed him in Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Snapchat / Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Jay Jamieson appeared excited as he left the court building.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0