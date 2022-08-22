British pilot, 17, seconds from Pacific Ocean disaster during world-record bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

British pilot, 17, seconds from Pacific Ocean disaster during world-record bid

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 4:07 pm
Seventeen-year-old pilot Mack Rutherford at Biggin Hill Airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Seventeen-year-old pilot Mack Rutherford at Biggin Hill Airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A teenage pilot attempting to be the youngest to fly the globe solo has revealed the “hairy moment” he cheated death on an abandoned Pacific Ocean island.

Mack Rutherford took off from Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 23 this year and flew to Italy and Greece, before navigating Asia, Africa, the US, and two oceans.

The 17-year-old made his first return to England on Monday, touching down at London’s Biggin Hill airport having visited Scotland last weekend.

The British-Belgian teenager is in the final stages of his journey back to Sofia, where his key sponsor is based, and he hopes to arrive on August 24.

He is aiming to beat the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane, currently held by Briton Travis Ludlow, who completed the feat aged 18 years and 150 days.

But the trip has not gone without its challenges, including sandstorms in Sudan, extreme heat in Dubai, airport closures in India and many technical issues.

Mack Rutherford solo flight
Mack Rutherford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency from the south-east London airport on Monday, Mr Rutherford revealed his brush with disaster on an uninhabited ocean island.

“I think the hairiest moment was on the Pacific flight.

“After 10 hours, I arrived at this small island, it was starting to get dark so I landed and it was quite low cloud, it was raining, it was getting quite dark, no lights on the runway,” the teenager said.

“It’s actually an uninhabited island, so if anything had gone wrong I would be on my own, on that island, so really important that nothing went wrong.

“I landed there and had to sleep in a small shed on the side of the runway because it was completely abandoned for over 10 years.”

The encounter came as he flew 11 hours across the Bering Sea, in the northern Pacific, from Japan to Alaska, US.

He has been spurred on by his sister Zara, who in January this year became the youngest woman to fly around the world, aged 19.

Mack Rutherford solo flight
Mack Rutherford at Biggin Hill Airport, Westerham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The teenager has wanted to be a pilot since the age of three and qualified for his pilot licence in September 2020, aged 15.

His father Sam is a professional ferry pilot, and his mother Beatrice is a private pilot.

Reflecting on his feat, Mr Rutherford added: “It’s been a long journey but it’s getting to the end now, it’s been absolutely amazing.

“It’s taken me all over the world and places I’ve never been to before, and with this journey I’m also trying to show that young people can make a difference, you don’t need to be 18 to do something special, just follow your dreams and they will eventually come true.”

The teenager is flying a Shark, a high-performance ultralight aircraft with a cruising speed reaching 300km/h (186mph).

The aircraft has been specially prepared for such a long journey and ICDSoft, Mack’s main sponsor, is loaning him the plane for the attempt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say – August 23 (PA)
What the papers say – August 23
A nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot in Liverpool and two other people are in hospital with gunshot injuries (Peter Byrne/PA)
Murder investigation begins after nine-year-old girl fatally shot
Police have arrested two men after a woman was fatally stabbed in Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two men arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Merseyside
A magistrate in Canberra has said she does not understand the ‘case for secrecy’ as she rejected Nick Kyrgios’ request for a three-month adjournment in his assault case (Alana Calvert/PA)
Magistrate queries ‘secrecy’ as she rejects Nick Kyrgios’ request for delay
An assault charge against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been mentioned in an Australian court (Adam Davy/PA)
Assault case against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios mentioned in court
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Scrap GCSEs and A-levels for new qualification, urges Tony Blair Institute
The Scottish Lib Dems say mental health services for university students need to be overhauled (Chris Ison/PA)
Lib Dems call for overhaul of university mental health services
Hen Harrier chicks in the nest (Tim Melling/National Trust/PA)
National Trust celebrates good breeding year for hen harriers in Peak District
Medical students are cutting down on food and heating spending amid struggle with costs, says the BMA (Alamy/PA)
Medical students cutting spending on food and heating, says BMA
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend as an estimated 15 million bank holiday leisure trips are planned (Yui Mok/PA)
Amber traffic warning for bank holiday getaway

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Callum Bowie's Snapchat activities landed him in Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Snapchat / Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Jay Jamieson appeared excited as he left the court building.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0