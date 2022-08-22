99-year-old veteran has wartime debt repaid by RAF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
99-year-old veteran has wartime debt repaid by RAF

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 3:41 pm
99-year-old WAAF veteran, Mrs Margaret ‘Peggy’ Terry, holds her RAF service record document (PA)
99-year-old WAAF veteran, Mrs Margaret 'Peggy' Terry, holds her RAF service record document (PA)

A 99-year-old RAF veteran has had her Second World War debt repaid when she was presented with a set of five shilling coins.

Peggy Terry served with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force and when she was discharged in 1945 was still owed the money.

And 77 years later, the debt was repaid by the RAF during a special ceremony with friends and family at Mrs Terry’s home in Gorslas, Carmarthenshire.

It was only by chance during the Covid-19 pandemic that the debt owed to Mrs Terry was discovered.

Aircraft Specialist First Class William Anderson, who is based at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, was deployed to South Wales as part of an operation assisting the NHS.

Mr Anderson was driving an ambulance while crewed with a paramedic and they attended Mrs Terry’s home in February.

As a veteran, Mrs Terry recognised the beret worn by Mr Anderson and during the conversation it transpired that she was also based at RAF Coningsby during the war.

War veteran Peggy Terry is presented five wartime silver shillings by Air Specialist Class 1 William Anderson (Ben Birchall/PA)
War veteran Peggy Terry is presented five wartime silver shillings by Air Specialist Class 1 William Anderson (Ben Birchall/PA)

During their chat, they were looking through her discharge papers and there was a joking reference to Mrs Terry still being owed five shillings for her service.

As a gesture of appreciation, RAF Coningsby asked Mr Anderson to present her with the shillings, which are dated 1941 to 1945 and reflect the years she served.

Holding the coins, Mrs Terry said: “I haven’t got a clue what I could have spent them on. They’re heavy.”

Flicking through her service book, she said: “You never went anywhere without your service book – that was your passport. You had to carry that wherever you went.”

Asked what would happen if you were caught without it, she replied: “You’d get shot.

“You got into trouble if you didn’t have it with you. You were confined to barracks, hours in the cookhouse washing up and peeling spuds.”

Mrs Terry, who served under her maiden name of Margaret Potter, was a Leading Aircraftwoman and during an 18-month stint at RAF Coningsby towards the end of the war and helped service the Lancaster bombers.

“I was sparking plug cleaner on the Lancaster bombers. The plugs all had to be kept for the same engine until they got damaged, and they were replaced,” she said.

Peggy Terry (front right) while serving during World War Two (Family handout/PA)
Peggy Terry (front right) while serving during the Second World War (Family handout/PA)

“The engineers used to bring the plugs into us, and we had to strip them down and clean them in petrol, which wasn’t very nice, and then reassemble them.

“The main part was resetting the points – that was essential. We did other engines as well, depending the aircraft that were on the station.

“It is a trivial little thing, but it is so essential.”

Asked about when the war was over, Mrs Terry replied: “It was very nice. We could go home and go wherever we wanted to.

“Parties? I never went to any.”

Mrs Terry was also presented with her rank badge and a framed print of the current aircraft at RAF Coningsby and those based there during the war.

An inscription says: “To Peggy, it was an honour and privilege to meet you and I would like to say on behalf of the RAF Coningsby and the whole RAF thank you for your service.

“We have a debt to you and everyone you served with that we can never repay.”

Mr Anderson, a motor transport driver, said: “It was a great experience to work with the Welsh Ambulance Service, the variety of people I met and the opportunity to see what our ‘blue-light’ services do.

“It was lovely to meet Peggy and to hear of her experiences at Coningsby during the war.

“For the RAF and for me personally it is tremendously important that we remember and recognise the service of our veterans, so I’m delighted to be here today meeting Peggy again and presenting her with the coins.”

Mrs Terry’s daughter, Cathy Jones, added: “Our family is grateful to the RAF and to the Welsh Ambulance Service for the care they provided to our mother.

“It is nice to know that the RAF still cares for its veterans and the presentation today was a lovely gesture on their behalf.”

